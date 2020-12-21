 Grace VanderWaal goes viral on TikTok with surprising new look - Dexerto
Grace VanderWaal goes viral on TikTok with surprising new look

Published: 21/Dec/2020

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Grace VanderWaal New Look TikTok
Grace VanderWaal has grown up a lot since winning Americas Got Talent back in 2016, but now she’s got a completely different look, and her fans on TikTok and Instagram are losing their minds.

It’s hard to believe that Grace VanderWaal is still only 16 years old. She’s already accomplished so much, from winning Americans Got Talent back in 2016 and becoming a popular singer and songwriter to starring in a feature film.

Grace VanderWaal always had a traditional look with a sense of childlike innocence. People often pointed out that she looked like a “ray of sunshine.” However, she’s decided to change her appearance drastically, and the new look has gone viral.

Grace VanderWaal New Look TikTok
Whitney Bauck / Fashionista
Grace VanderWaal’s traditional look is a stark contrast to how she looks now.

Instead of a neatly trimmed bob cut, Grace VanderWaal’s head is now completely shaved. It’s a stark contrast to how she used to look, and it’s been a shock to some of her fans. However, most of them think it’s great.

She revealed the new look in several posts on social media. However, one particular video of her singing ‘Here’ by Alessia Cara on TikTok has gone viral. It’s generated around two million likes, and the numbers keep on rising.

But that’s not all. A few posts on Instagram have gained lots of traction too. A picture of her wearing a laid-back hoodie with ripped jeans and even some artistic face-paint has almost 300,000 likes. Unfortunately, she’s since taken it down.

It’s not all about the new look. Grace VanderWaal also seems to have a different attitude, and her fans have noticed. “Seeing you growing [and] changing inside and out is so beautiful,” said one of them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace VanderWaal (@gracevanderwaal)

Some fans are concerned, fearing the drastic change in appearance might be tied to potential mental health issues. 

However, others think it’s perfectly normal for a teenager to experiment with their appearance, especially when they’re in the spotlight.

Either way, love it or hate it, Grace VanderWaal’s new look is here to stay. It doesn’t change the fact that she’s incredibly talented and will continue to produce excellent music.

Fans are giddy as Halsey asks Corpse Husband to “teach” her Among Us

Published: 21/Dec/2020

by Theo Salaun
halsey corpse husband among us
Halsey and Corpse Husband, both known for their voices, despite very different genres, have thrown social media into a frenzy by publicly planning a game of Among Us together.

What happens when worlds collide? Halsey, a celebrity musician, and Corpse Husband, a celebrity content creator (and musician, too), have proven that spontaneous collaboration is the stuff of fandom dreams. 

Neither Halsey nor Corpse Husband are restricted to the recording studio, although they’ve both produced successful hits. While each has a massive following on social media, the former is better known for her songwriting accolades while the latter, for a deep voice that resonates across YouTube and Twitch content.

When Halsey tweeted out a casual, undirected Sunday “Hello,” she probably didn’t expect Corpse to respond. When he did respond with a cryptic “exactly,” few could have expected that the two would start scheduling a game of Among Us. But that’s exactly what happened and fans are ecstatic.

Halsey has had No. 1 and No. 2 albums on the Billboard 200 since 2015, making her a famous face and a famous voice, even before she erupted as a cultural figure thanks to outspoken activism and fan engagement. Corpse Husband’s “E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!” track went big on TikTok, but he’s mostly famous for being a faceless, baritone voice with beloved Twitch and YouTube content.

The majority of that Twitch content has been in Among Us, which Halsey succinctly refers to as “space Game.” With Corpse already having played with famous American figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and James Charles, he is an excellent candidate to teach Halsey next.

As fans are already giddy at the prospect of Corpse and Halsey just communicating with one another on Twitter, it’s easy to imagine how hyped people would be if the two actually end up playing on Twitch together.

In just a few hours, fan reactions have already spanned everything from pure joy about the Twitter interactions to excitement over a possible Twitch stream and even some hopes for a musical collaboration.

Thus far, nothing has been scheduled and no one knows if Halsey’s Among Us tutorial will be conducted in the public eye. All we know is that two of the internet’s favorite personalities are in communication with each other.