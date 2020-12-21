Grace VanderWaal goes viral on TikTok with surprising new look - Dexerto

Grace VanderWaal has grown up a lot since winning Americas Got Talent back in 2016, but now she’s got a completely different look, and her fans on TikTok and Instagram are losing their minds.

It’s hard to believe that Grace VanderWaal is still only 16 years old. She’s already accomplished so much, from winning Americans Got Talent back in 2016 and becoming a popular singer and songwriter to starring in a feature film.

Grace VanderWaal always had a traditional look with a sense of childlike innocence. People often pointed out that she looked like a “ray of sunshine.” However, she’s decided to change her appearance drastically, and the new look has gone viral.

Instead of a neatly trimmed bob cut, Grace VanderWaal’s head is now completely shaved. It’s a stark contrast to how she used to look, and it’s been a shock to some of her fans. However, most of them think it’s great.

She revealed the new look in several posts on social media. However, one particular video of her singing ‘Here’ by Alessia Cara on TikTok has gone viral. It’s generated around two million likes, and the numbers keep on rising.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Grace Vanderwaal goes viral on TikTok as many people express their surprise by her new look. The former America’s Got Talent contestant also shared pictures on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/L8Z0Z6pUS5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 20, 2020

But that’s not all. A few posts on Instagram have gained lots of traction too. A picture of her wearing a laid-back hoodie with ripped jeans and even some artistic face-paint has almost 300,000 likes. Unfortunately, she’s since taken it down.

It’s not all about the new look. Grace VanderWaal also seems to have a different attitude, and her fans have noticed. “Seeing you growing [and] changing inside and out is so beautiful,” said one of them.

Some fans are concerned, fearing the drastic change in appearance might be tied to potential mental health issues.

However, others think it’s perfectly normal for a teenager to experiment with their appearance, especially when they’re in the spotlight.

Either way, love it or hate it, Grace VanderWaal’s new look is here to stay. It doesn’t change the fact that she’s incredibly talented and will continue to produce excellent music.