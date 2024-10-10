MrBeast rents out entire movie theater to watch Tawk Tuah podcast & eat Lunchly despite backlash

MrBeast took a break from his ongoing controversy to rent out a movie theater so he could watch the Tawk Tuah podcast, eat Lunchly, and listen to KSi’s new song along with his friends.

The Prime and Feastables collaboration product, Lunchly, has not had a great start, met with a generally negative reception as soon as it was announced.

Taking a break from the heat for something more lighthearted, MrBeast rented an entire movie theatre to eat Lunchly while watching the Tawk Tuah podcast and listen to KSI’s new song, Thick of It.

He captioned the video: “This is the best day of my life” along with several fire emojis.

In just 18 hours, the video has racked up an impressive 7.1 million views and over 1.3 million likes, with several comments taking the stance, “If you can’t beat em, join em'” – referring to the fact both KSI’s song and Lunchly are being widely criticized.

Some have argued that the negative reactions are mainly due to the names behind the product, as MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, are all going through their own individual controversies.

However, this hasn’t stopped them from continuing to promote the launch, and include some familiar faces, such as Haliey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah girl.

Haliey shared MrBeast’s TikTok video on her podcast’s X account: “@MrBeast rented out a movie theater to watch Talk Tuah. Talk Tuah x MrBeast before GTA6.”

Haliey also made her own video trying Lunchly, eating it before recording her podcast. She told the camera: “I like my cheese drippy, bruh.”

The collab was unexpected, but generally welcomed: “The multiverses have collided,” one person wrote, while another said: “bro we live in a simulation.”

Fans aren’t the only people who have criticized Lunchly, as even dietitians have come out to warn parents about the product.