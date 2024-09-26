Jake Paul roasted for ordering 55 McDoubles at McDonald’s drive-thru

Jake Paul is turning heads as he continues to eat unhealthy foods while sporting a fake belly.

As Jake Paul prepares for his November 15th boxing match against “Iron” Mike Tyson, he’s been seen indulging in plenty of greasy, high-carb eats.

Not only that, the YouTuber turned professional boxer has also been wearing a fake ‘fat suit’ in an effort to troll Tyson for calling him fat at a press conference. What’s more, the bulging stomach aids in training his body to become even stronger.

However, while the fat suit might not be real, his recent meal choices have been, as he’s posted several videos of himself eating buckets of KFC chicken.

His recent eating habits have led to social media users roasting him, though. Despite the backlash, Paul has continued to enjoy fast food options ahead of his bout.

In a video posted on September 25, footage of Paul at the McDonald’s drive-thru showed the boxer ordering 55 McDoubles, 15 shakes, and several other items in bulk.

“Can I please have 55 McDoubles, 25 fries, 100 nuggets, and 15 shakes?” he asked the McDonald’s employee. He then upgraded his meal and ordered 40 fries.

While ordering, Paul’s detailed fat suit was sticking out of his unbuttoned shirt. And though he didn’t share proof of him eating a portion of the large meal, netizens didn’t waste time when it came to roasting the boxer for being a “clown.”

“Bro’s stomach [is] on life support,” wrote one.

“Waste of space,” quipped another. “Y’all really just doing too much now,” added a third.

Despite the criticism, Paul’s sights are set on beating Tyson come November. However, after the highly anticipated fight, the boxer is set to compete in Mixed Martial Arts. Paul’s first MMA match could potentially be against Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal as early as 2025.