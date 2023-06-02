Racist Kick streamer gets smacked in Japan after locals had enough

A streamer on Kick by the name ‘JohnnySomali’ got smacked by a local in Japan after his racist outbursts resulted in a violent outcome.

IRL streams are responsible for some of the most chaotic content on the internet. After all, it’s difficult to control for the number of strangers one might encounter while broadcasting a night out on the town or sharing one’s travels abroad with a live audience.

As such, many IRL streamers have encountered uncomfortable and even dangerous situations that happen in real time. For instance, one streamer got chased by a man threatening to “kill” him during a broadcast in a local park, and many others have experienced racist attacks from bystanders while traveling.

However, one such IRL streamer has been bombarding strangers with racist remarks for some time during his stay in Japan — and an angry local decided to confront him.

Kick streamer ‘JohnnySomali’ has garnered a negative reputation for himself after clips surfaced of the broadcaster making racist remarks toward Japanese locals while taking a train.

On top of breaking etiquette by being loud on public transport, his mentions of Hiroshima and Nagaski left viewers gobsmacked — but it wasn’t long before he got confronted by a good Samaritan who shut his behavior down in a shocking moment that went viral.

Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to put a stop to his behavior, as JohnnySomali has continued to stream his travels in Japan while making racist remarks in public.

In late May, though, the streamer was broadcasting while speaking to his chat in the street when he got smacked in the face by a local just out of frame of the camera.

“What the f*ck?” the streamer exclaimed. “Yo, chill out. Relax, relax. It’s nothing, there ain’t no problem.”

The man who smacked him can be heard posturing in the background, seemingly making mention of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — something that the streamer has joked about in his previous broadcasts. Someone in the background then also makes racist remarks toward the streamer, using a racial slur.

The streamer has uploaded other confrontations with locals to his YouTube channel, claiming to have even been harangued by Yakuza in one video.

JohnnySomali is just the latest content creator to spark outrage online after noted TikTok prankster Mizzy garnered massive backlash and was even arrested for his pranks, such as walking into strangers’ homes and even making off with an elderly woman’s dog.