Kick streamer Johnny Somali assaulted after insulting men in wild bar fight

Controversial Kick and Rumble streamer Johnny Somali was attacked outside a bar after filming a heated brawl where multiple people fought and even threw stools at each other.

Johnny Somali is one of the most notorious streamers on the internet, having caused drama in Japan before getting criminally charged and being forced to leave the country. Following his stint in Asia, he voyaged to Israel, where he was arrested twice and banned from Jerusalem.

Now the streamer is back in the United States, where he captured an outrageous brawl inside a bar that he uploaded to YouTube on June 13.

In the video, a group of people seemed to take issue with other patrons inside — and when they couldn’t get in themselves, they resorted to throwing punches, all while Johnny filmed the battle.

Eventually, bar stools started being thrown at combatants, and the group that’d tried to enter the restaurant left. That didn’t stop Johnny from continuing to film though, upsetting some of the people he had recorded in the fight.

“Hey bro, what’s weird about us?” he asked one of the men who was fighting moments earlier. “I’m on my vlog. You guys decided to act like apes on my camera. That’s not my f**king problem.”

Kick/johnnysomali Johnny Somali has caused controversy across the globe.

The group took offense and within an instant, Somali was smacked by one of the men who ordered the streamer to “watch his mouth.”

This is just the latest drama Johnny Somali has found himself in after he was criticized by YouTube star PewDiePie for “ruining” Japan thanks to his antics — a comment he threatened to “sue” the YouTuber over.