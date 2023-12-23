Twitch streamer left bleeding after stranger sucker punches them in Tokyo

Streamer LoncheDeHuevito was exploring Japan late at night when he was suddenly sucker punched by an unidentifiable stranger. He was hit so hard that his camera was sent flying and he walked away bloody.

While the Twitch streaming meta of traveling to Japan has been much more wholesome and tame than other Twitch metas recently (looking at you censor bar meta), that doesn’t mean that the sudden influx of livestreaming tourists hasn’t brought with it some controversy.

Johnny Somali was in the news for months after several controversial on-stream incidents in Japan, ultimately leading to him being arrested multiple times and fined around $1400 USD.

A new clip has emerged from Twitch streamer LoncheDeHuevito who was seemingly minding his own business in the streets of Tokyo when he was sucker punched.

Twitch streamer bloodied after stranger sucker punches him

Twitch IRL streams can provide some of the best experiences on the platform. Bringing an entire stream with you on globe-trotting adventures has become an incredibly popular form of content as travel streamers broadcast their experiences for the world to see.

However, the nature of these IRL streams makes them incredibly unpredictable, and seeing violence on-stream is something that’s happened a fair bit since the trend took off.

It’s rare, though, that violence is so swift and seemingly unprovoked as LoncheDeHuevito being punched in the face by a man in the streets of Tokyo.

The streamer would go on to use a translator on his phone to ask someone on the streets for directions to the police station. But, according to LoncheDeHuevito’s account, the police didn’t do much to help him out.

He also had to wash the blood out of his nose, though he didn’t seem to be left severely injured by the altercation.

This clip spread around, eventually reaching the Tokyo subreddit where some people who claimed to have lived in Japan explained that this man may have been a “Tout”, another word for a scammer.

“Odds are it was a Nigerian scammer. They sell bootleg clothing, or try to bring tourists to extortion bars, or sometimes do stuff under the Yakuza. They absolutely HATE being filmed (anywhere) since they are often doing illegal activity and will get confrontational even if they are in the background of a selfie,” explained a Redditor.

“This has been going on for decades and there are plenty of articles/reviews/videos/etc about it. But streamers have really pissed them off lately because they can’t bully a live stream to be deleted as easily they can a selfie.”

Ultimately, it’s unclear what the man’s motivations were. While it’s fortunate that this streamer came out of the situation ok, it was certainly a frightening moment to witness live.