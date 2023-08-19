Kick streamer who harassed Japanese locals punched by a stranger again

Johnny Somali is a controversial Kick streamer who is known for making offensive remarks toward locals in Japan.

Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali, known for harassing locals in Japan, has been confronted on-stream again, and this time, things got violent.

Johnny Somali is a divisive streamer on Kick who received a heap of criticism after his inflammatory behavior toward locals in Japan, where he made racist remarks toward passengers on a train — specifically, threatening to repeat Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Since then, the Kick streamer has been confronted several times by members of the public who were fed up with his behavior. While he was still in Japan, several strangers tried to hit him on-stream, and even when he returned to America, there were still people unhappy with how he behaved.

Kick streamer Johnny Somali attacked over harassment in Japan

In the latest incident, caught live on Johnny’s stream, a group of people can be seen approaching the streamer, when one of them mentions what he did in Japan.

Despite the people around them trying to de-escalate tensions between the two people, the person calling Johnny out came back to threaten him, saying: “You ain’t gonna kill nobody. I will absolutely smack the sh*t out of you.”

He then hits the streamer around the side of the head before backing off, at which point Johnny and his group chase after him.

The remarks Johnny keeps being called out for were made in May earlier this year, when he harassed members of the public on a Japanese train. He started shouting at other passengers about how he would “do Hiroshima and Nagasaki again.”

“You know Hiroshima, Nagasaki? Why did you do Pearl Harbour? You know what we do to you. We destroy, because you don’t know how to behave. We will do it again, you understand?

The streamer has since claimed that he was drunk when he made those comments.

To get the full story on this Kick streamer’s history in Japan, check out his confrontation with another member of the public in America.