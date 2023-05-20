IRL streamer gets confronted by strangers in viral showdown

This streamer got more than he bargained for after harassing strangers in public.

An IRL streamer who went to Japan to harass strangers on public transport got more than he bargained for when one pedestrian stood up to him.

Kick streamer JohnnySomali was riding on the Japanese railway system when he started shouting at other passengers about how he would “do Hiroshima and Nagasaki again.”

The streamer said: “You know Hiroshima, Nagasaki? Why did you do Pearl Harbour? You know what we do to you. We destroy, because you don’t know how to behave. We will do it again, you understand?

His rant clearly made other passengers uncomfortable, because several people on the train moved away from the streamer. However, this didn’t stop him from saying even more awful statements.

Ranting IRL streamer confronted by stranger in Japan

The streamer then turned to one of the passengers and addressed him directly, shouting: “I swear to God. You don’t understand our power. You don’t understand. Hiroshima, Nagasaki, you know? We’re going to do it again. You don’t know history?”

At this point, one of the other passengers had had enough, and stood up to confront the streamer, saying: “Hey buddy, why don’t you just leave him alone?”

The newcomer told the streamer to leave everyone else alone, and that he was being “obnoxious”.

When the streamer asked him where he was from, the stranger replied: “Texas, buddy.”

The streamer’s problems didn’t stop there. A biker who had seen his previous streams and recognized him as the same streamer caught sight of him in public, and confronted him over the comments he’d made in another viral video.

In this video, the man gets off of his bike before walking towards the streamer, asking him: “are you racist?”

