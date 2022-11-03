QTCinderella signs with Misfits as creator days after leaving TSM

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

QTCinderella has announced that she’s signed with Misfits Gaming Group, just days after leaving TSM, and will be using their new creator fund to help grow her events.

Over the last few years, QTCinderella has amassed over 800k followers on Twitch alone — quickly making her one of the most followed female creators on the platform.

When she’s not streaming or hanging out with friends, QTCinderella is busy planning her next event, whether it’s a brand new idea or a future rendition of successful projects like Shitcamp, The Streamer Awards, Girls Trip, and more.

QTCinderella signs with Misfits Gaming Group

On November 3, QTCinderella revealed that she has signed with Misfits Gaming Group as their latest content creator.

As a part of the contract, QT will take advantage of Misfits’ newly launched $20M Creator Fund to help grow her existing events as well as plan any new ideas she might think of.

In a statement, QTCinderella said: “Any creator will tell you that once things start to click, this ride can really turn into a rocket ship. So many opportunities start not only accelerating toward you, but you now find yourself in a position to be more proactive in building a bigger vision for what you aim to create and accomplish.

“It can become a constant struggle to juggle what you’re currently doing that has started to build a following, while continuing to expand your capacity to execute on other interesting projects, so something like the Misfits Creator Fund becomes an interesting set of resources that can help provide creators with the tools and the team to more easily bring these ideas to life.”

This comes just two days after she revealed her departure from TSM, where she mentioned in a Reddit post that “no one cared” about The Streamer Awards when she told her team.

However, QT made it clear that she still wishes the best for TSM after her departure: “There are a lot of great people at the company now and I do believe they can do something great. But I just really need a team. So I had to choose to leave.”