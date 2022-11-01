EntertainmentEntertainment

QTCinderella leaves TSM over lack of support for Streamer Awards: “No one cared”

Content creator QTCinderella has revealed that she has parted ways with esports organization TSM, citing a lack of support and a botched contract re-negotiation as the main motivations for her departure.

QTCinderella joined Team SoloMid back in September 2021. And after just over a year, the popular content creator has revealed that she has now left the company. The news of her departure was revealed on November 2, with QTCinderella uploading a short message explaining why she chose to step away,

“I’ve loved TSM for years, the only team I’ve ever cheered for, the only merch I ever bought, and the only games I showed up to,” she began. “Sadly after joining I learned that you should “never meet your heroes.”

She then went on to explain that a big part of her decision to leave came due to the alleged lack of support she was receiving from the team. In particular, how they supposedly failed to encourage her when creating The Streamer Awards. Now going forward with her career – she wants to be a part of an organization that has her back. 

“When I created the Streamer Awards, TSM was the first group of people I messaged and no one cared. No one cared to support. No one cared to congratulate. No one cared to encourage. This was supposed to be my team. This was the pattern whenever I came up with ideas.”

TSM contract re-negotiation proved to be final straw for QTCinderella

Furthermore, QTCinderella referenced failed contract negotiations as being the “ultimate factor” for her to walk away from the company. “When my contract was up for re-negotiation I came up with an entire content plan for the entire org that was green-lit until the day I was supposed to sign.” 

QT called the decision – and the way she had been treated by the organization – a “devastating” thing. However, she does wish the best for the team and all those still involved. “There are a lot of great people at the company now and I do believe they can do something great. But I just really need a team. So I had to choose to leave.”

At the time of writing, TSM is yet to comment on QTCinderella leaving the company or her comments about the lack of support she was shown.

