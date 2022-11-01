QTCinderella leaves TSM over lack of support for Streamer Awards: “No one cared”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Content creator QTCinderella has revealed that she has parted ways with esports organization TSM, citing a lack of support and a botched contract re-negotiation as the main motivations for her departure.

QTCinderella joined Team SoloMid back in September 2021. And after just over a year, the popular content creator has revealed that she has now left the company. The news of her departure was revealed on November 2, with QTCinderella uploading a short message explaining why she chose to step away,

“I’ve loved TSM for years, the only team I’ve ever cheered for, the only merch I ever bought, and the only games I showed up to,” she began. “Sadly after joining I learned that you should “never meet your heroes.”

She then went on to explain that a big part of her decision to leave came due to the alleged lack of support she was receiving from the team. In particular, how they supposedly failed to encourage her when creating The Streamer Awards. Now going forward with her career – she wants to be a part of an organization that has her back.