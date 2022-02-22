How to watch The Streamer Awards on Twitch hosted by QTCinderella

Twitch streamers MayaHiga and QTCinderella are hosting The Streamer Awards, with some of the top names being celebrated for their contributions and content. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

After weeks of nominations made by viewers and content creators pushing their community to vote for their chance at winning awards, the event is almost here.

While Pokimane believes xQc deserves ‘Streamer of the year’ and xQc voted Buddha for ‘Best GTA RP Streamer’ — the results will be decided with a 70/30 percent split between popular vote and judge vote in an effort to keep the event from becoming a popularity contest.

Here’s how to watch The Streamer Awards while it happens.

How to watch The Streamer Awards

The event happens on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 5 pm pst/8 pm est.

The awards will be an in-person event for those involved but will be streamed live on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel. She will be one of the hosts alongside Maya Higa.

The Streamer Awards nominees

While the category voting ended on March 6, here is a glimpse at some of the creators who could potentially win an award.

Best Battle Royale streamer

NICKMERCS

ImperialHal

Aceu

LuluLuvely

Best VTuber streamer

Nyanners

Veibae

IronMouse

CodeMiko

Best ASMR streamer

Foxenkin

Amouranth

SkepticalPickle

Katrine

Best IRL streamer

Hachubby

RobCDee

Jinnytty

JakeNBakeLive

Best Variety streamer

MoistCr1tikal

Ludwig

DisguisedToast

Valkyrae

Best Content Org

OfflineTV

OTK

100 Thieves

NRG

Stream Game of the Year

Minecraft

Apex Legends

Valorant

GTA V

Gamer of the Year

Tenz

iiTzTimmy

Aceu

shroud

Streamer of the Year

Sykkuno

Mizkif

xQc

Ludwig

Legacy Award

Scarra

Sodapoppin

Pokimane

summit1g

There are several other categories, including the likes of best Valorant and GTA RP streamers, covering just about every corner of content creation.

While there is still a week leading up to the event, the official Streamer Awards account has revealed they have more up their sleeve to announce this week. We’ll be sure to update the article with any new information as it’s released.