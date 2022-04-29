How to Watch QTCinderella’s Girls Trip with Alinity, LilyPichu, Botez sisters & more

QTCinderella’s Girls Trip event kicks off on May 4, 2022, on Twitch. Here’s everything we know about the event including the schedule, who’s taking part, and what to expect.

When it comes to well-thought-out events on Twitch, QTCinderella may be one of the best to do it. She’s put together a wide variety of activities in the past, including Shitcamp, and the record-breaking inaugural Streamer Awards.

QT is back at it again with Girls Trip, an event full of the internet’s most popular female content creators like Alinity, Lilypichu, Maya Higa, and tons more.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including how to watch and what to expect.

Girls Trip Twitch stream Dates & Time

QTCinderella has announced the schedule for the event that kicks off on May 4, 2022, at 6 pm Pacific Time, and will finish with a closing ceremony on May 6, 2022, at 7 pm Pacific Time.

The Girls Trip website features a full schedule of events for the event, with each event being streamed on a different creator’s stream.

The events vary from a Vineyard Tour and Pottery class to visiting a cat cafe just hours before they do a self-defense class.

QTCinderella Girls Trip creators

Here is the list of creators taking part in Girls Trip:

QTCinderella

Maya Higa

Justaminx

Andrea Botez

Alex Botez

Alinity

Sydeon

LilyPichu

Bnans

Kato_Kat

Kkatamina

AriaSaki

QuarterJade

Allux

xChocobars

Natsumiii

Kyedae

Girls Trip merch

Similar to Shitcamp and The Streamer Awards, QTCinderella has created merch for fans to purchase that will help fund Girls Trip and future events.

Here is what’s available on the website:

Event Hoodie

Event t-shirt

Peepo Hoodie preorder

EMB Crop Sweater

Embroidered Sweatpants

DIY Coloring Hoodie

Water Bottle preorder

Bucket hat

That’s everything we know about the event so far. As the event gets closer, keep an eye on our entertainment hub for updates.