QTCinderella’s Shitcamp 2022 announced featuring Valkyrae, Hasan, xQc, more

QTCinderella has officially announced Shitcamp 2022, a weekend event bringing some of the most popular streamers together for a weekend full of streams.

Between The Streamer Awards, Girls Trip, Shitcamp, and her own streams, QTCinderella has her hands full at times.

Her events have brought a wide variety of content to Twitch, even going as far as breaking viewership records, with The Streamer Awards peaking at 380,000 viewers on QTCinderella’s channel.

QT has announced this year’s Shitcamp, bringing some of the internet’s most popular creators together for a weekend full of entertainment.

Here’s everything we know, including the dates the event is happening and who’s taking part.

Thanks to a video shared by QTCinderella on Twitter, we know that Shitcamp 2022 will begin on September 5, and will end on September 8, 2022.

The exact start & end time is unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article as the schedule is released.

QTCinderella’s Shitcamp 2022 participants

Just like previous years, Shitcamp 2022 will feature some of the internet’s top talent during the event.

Adept

Valkyrae

AustinShow

Maya Higa

Hasan

Will Neff

Kaceytron

Cyr

Myth

Pokelawls

xQc

Ludwig

Brittt

Gigi

Zoil

Rich Cambell

Erobb221

While it hasn’t been announced just yet, we suspect that streams will take place on various channels on Twitch, with the possibility of a broadcast on Ludwig’s YouTube channel as well.

We’ll be sure to update this article when more information is released as the event gets closer.