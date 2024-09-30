IShowSpeed reveals his own Prime Hydration flavor & fans can’t get enough

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has revealed a new flavor of its popular sports drink in honor of YouTube star IShowSpeed – and it’s safe to say that fans are hype.

Since its launch back in 2022, Prime Hydration has continued to be one of the most popular sports drinks available worldwide.

Logan Paul and KSI have signed a handful of athletes and internet stars as sponsored creators for the company, and even partnered with YouTube sensation IShowSpeed back in April 2024.

Fans of Speed instantly began asking for Prime to make a custom flavor featuring the YouTuber’s branding, but were left waiting for the day to come… until now.

Prime finally revealed a special IShowSpeed hydration flavor on September 30, 2024, and fans are over the moon about the release.

IShowSpeed shared the news in a video on his Instagram page. In the short clip, a cameraman brought him the new Prime bottle while he was sitting inside his Ronaldo-wrapped Lamborghini.

“It’s finally out. No way, it’s finally out,” Speed said before taking a sip of the bottle. “My Prime bottle [is] out, baby! Prime up man!”

What flavor is IShowSpeed’s Prime Hydration?

Thanks to product images on the Prime Hydation website, we can see that IShowSpeed’s custom flavor is Dragon Fruit Acai.

It’s not the first new flavor from Prime in 2024, as both the pink and blue Prime X bottles are Strawberry Lemonade.

Prime Hydration

Where to buy IShowSpeed’s Prime Hydration

IShowSpeed’s new Prime Hydration flavor is available on the company’s website, but stock may vary depending on your location. New Prime flavors tend to sell out very quickly, but you can enter your email to receive a notification when the drink is back in stock.

It’s unknown whether this will become available in convenience stores, so we’ll have to wait to see if that changes soon.

This announcement comes just days after Speed ended his massive IRL tour around Southeast Asia, and became the number one most-viewed English-speaking streamer of all time after reaching 1,000,000 concurrent viewers.

Speed broke out in tears after reaching the massive viewer count during a broadcast in Indonesia.