KSI & Logan Paul unveil two UFC stars as first Prime athletes

KSI and Logan Paul have revealed UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski as the first official Prime athletes.

After two former rivals, KSI and Logan Paul, banded together, Prime has made waves in the hydration beverage market since its launch in early 2022.

The beverage has been flying off the shelves at a rapid pace since its release, so much so that it’s still almost impossible to get your hands on it in the UK. On top of that, it only seems as if the brand is getting bigger and bigger.

Prime has become the official partner of the UFC, as well as Arsenal F.C — and even had its own Super Bowl commercial in early 2023, marking KSI and Logan as the first YouTubers to advertise at the prestigious sporting event.

Now, the two YouTube stars have unveiled the first sponsored athletes for Prime.

In a tweet on June 4, Logan announced that UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski would be the first official Prime-sponsored athletes.

In a short 30-second-long video, it was made clear that both YouTubers are huge fans of the two fighters, who they consider to be some of the best entertainers in the sport.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like they’re stopping at just combat sports athletes.

KSI too posted a tweet, celebrating the historic moment for the brand — while also calling on fans for suggestions as to who they should sponsor next in any sport.

“This is huge!! What athlete, from any sport, should we sponsor next?” he asked.

It doesn’t seem like the hype for Prime is slowing down anytime soon. At this point, nobody knows what new height the brand will reach next.