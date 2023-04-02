KSI sent crashing through table by Logan Paul in WWE debut

KSI and Logan Paul teamed up to put on a show for fans, resulting in the British YouTube star getting frog splashed through a table at WrestleMania 39.

After making his WWE debut with a tag-team match in early 2022, Logan Paul has gained massive popularity as a professional wrestler. The YouTube star even signed a deal with the organization, which sources claim will keep him in the industry for years to come.

As a lifelong wrestling fan, many have wondered whether or not we’ll see KSI step into the ring for a tag-team match with Logan. However, he quickly shut down speculations, claiming he’s got “no business” in the WWE.

Nevertheless, the YouTube star finally made an appearance at WrestleMania 39, which didn’t turn out too well for him.

KSI frog splashed by Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

From boxing rivals to business partners, Logan Paul was accompanied by KSI at WrestleMania 39 — who was acting as a Prime Hydration mascot.

Taking on Seth Rollins, KSI helped Logan clear the commentator’s table ready for the other Prime co-founder to perform a frog splash.

However, in a turn of events, KSI was quickly pulled onto the table by Rollins, who moved out of the way just as Logan jumped off the top rope.

Ultimately, Seth Rollins got the better of Logan in the match, coming out with the win in front of 70,000 at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Following the match, KSI took to Instagram to share a photo of him laying in a stretcher with the caption: “Not how I planned to end my night at Wrestlemania.”

Regardless, it’s fair to say they certainly put on a good show for fans with KSI’s cameo. However, it’s unclear whether or not we’ll see the YouTuber return to the WWE.