Popular Spanish streamer Wismichu banned on Twitch - Dexerto

Twitch has banned popular Spanish streamer Wismichu after some disturbing content appeared during a recent broadcast.

On March 19, the streamer was banned on Twitch, leading many to speculate on why he was suspended from the Amazon-owned platform.

Taking to Twitter, Wismichu revealed that he had accidentally showed some extremely inappropriate imagery involving a donkey. He had been banned back in February after an extremely similar incident.

It’s unclear how long the ban will last for, but it comes at a very awkward moment for the Twitch star for a number of reasons.

— Isma 鬼 (@Wismichu) March 19, 2021

The first, as he explained, was that he had just praised Twitch as a streaming platform when compared to YouTube earlier that very day.

“I had to delete yesterday’s video due to copyright and metadata issues,” he wrote. “I hope I can re-release it on Sunday. I will add new things so that those of you who have seen it today can see it again… what a f**king swamp it is to upload videos to YouTube.”

“Now it’s wonderful to read the tweet I posted this morning complaining about YouTube and saying that I’ve been very comfortable on Twitch lately,” he sarcastically stated following his ban.

— Isma 鬼 (@Wismichu) March 19, 2021

Additionally, the streamer was upset that the ban also made him lose a bunch of Shrek gameplay as he was playing through a PlayStation 2 copy of Shrek 2.

“The thing that bothers me the most of all is losing the Shrek gameplay,” he said in a tweet hoping that one of his fans had downloaded the footage.

The reason for the ban is very similar to what happened with fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors after the Swede accidentally showed a gif involving a horse.

Forsen was banned “indefinitely” but was eventually allowed back on the site after a month.

More recently, Polish streamer H2P_Gucio was banned twice in under a week after receiving a chess invite from a player with nudity in their avatar.