Popular Polish Twitch streamer banned after chess invite shows nudity - Dexerto

Polish Twitch streamer H2P_Gucio has been banned for the second time in under six days after receiving a chess invite that showed a woman’s uncovered chest.

The streamer, who is one of the most popular Polish entertainers on the platform, was banned on March 16 after he accidentally showed an invite on chess.com from a user with nudity as their avatar.

Censored video of the incident from Boop shows the streamer focusing on the chess match when suddenly, on the bottom of his screen, the invite pops up unexpectedly.

The visibly upset streamer then tried to hide the avatar by adjusting his own display, but the damage had already been done by then.

As such, Twitch handed the streamer another ban, though it’s unclear how long this one will be.

Taking to Twitter, H2P_Gucio wrote that he messed up again and may need to reevaluate the type of content he streams.

Some of the ideas he sarcastically suggested were pool broadcasts, streaming lying on his bed and body painting.

O jeden sub jeden przysiad też wydaje się być konkret pomysłem. — Witold (@Gucio_lol) March 16, 2021

“One sub one squat also seems to be a concrete idea,” he humorously remarked.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time the streamer has been banned for chess invites. Earlier, on March 12, he explained that while he was in the bathroom he received an invite “from some real girl who put her breasts on the profile.”

Drugi w życiu ban na kanał. Powód: poszedłem do łazienki podczas treningu z Dawidem i przyszedł invite do gry na chess com od jakiejś prawdziwej dziewczyny która umieściła swoje piersi na profilowym. PRZEWROTNY LOS. Ban na 1 dzień. Pozdrawiam. — Witold (@Gucio_lol) March 12, 2021

Video of the ban shows the streamer come back and sit down at his desk, only to be greeted by the invite. While he managed to back out relatively quickly, it was clearly too late.

H2P_Gucio’s bans are very similar to what happened with fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors, after the Swede accidentally showed an inappropriate GIF during a broadcast.

After being handed an indefinite suspension, Forsen was able to return a month later.

It’s unclear if Chess.com has any plans to revamp its site design to make it friendlier for streamers, but for the time being, certain invites could be extremely costly and result in bans.