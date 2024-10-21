Twitch streamer Frogan apologizes for US soldier comments after backlash

Twitch streamer Frogan has issued an apology after coming under fire for saying she hopes US troops get PTSD during a stream.

In mid-October, Twitch streamer Frogan, who is also known for being a chat moderator for popular streamer Hasan, sparked backlash after comments she made on the platform about US soldiers.

The streamer said she has “no pity” for soldiers, adding that she hopes those in the US “get PTSD” (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“And I hope you get no health insurance when you get back to America,” she continued.

Frogan’s comments soon spread like wildfire, with many calling on Twitch to ban her, similar to how Asmongold was banned for his remarks about Palestinians.

“Twitch, you banned Asmongold, so I assume you’ll be consistent, right?” one asked.

“Twitch bans people for absolutely ridiculous, tiny mischiefs all the time. How is she still allowed to be there!?” another chimed in.

Others pointed out that Twitch’s own community guidelines list “veteran status” as a protected characteristic and believe Frogan violated the site’s hateful conduct policies.

“Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status,” the community guidelines state.

As Frogan’s comments spread, the streamer addressed the backlash on X, saying that she didn’t mean “all” military members.

“The beginning of the clip was worded poorly and I do apologize for that,” she said. “I realize that wishing people harm isn’t the best way to talk about these issues and that I could have talked about these topics in a more sensitive way.”

So far, Frogan’s Twitch account remains active.

While the site didn’t comment on Frogan specifically, it did address concerns about not applying its community guidelines to all creators in a statement on October 20.

“We continue to enforce our rules as consistently as possible, and are actively reviewing content and taking enforcement action where needed,” the site said in a post about preventing users from certain regions from being unable to sign up.