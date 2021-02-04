 Twitch bans Spanish YouTube star Wismichu for accidentally showing inappropriate content - Dexerto
Twitch bans Spanish YouTube star Wismichu for accidentally showing inappropriate content

Published: 4/Feb/2021 18:41

by Virginia Glaze
Wismichu banned from Twitch
YouTube: Wismichu / Twitch

Massively popular Spanish YouTuber ‘Wismichu’ was handed a 24-hour ban from Twitch after accidentally scrolling past some seriously NSFW content during a recent broadcast.

When it comes to live streaming, a good amount of Spanish content creators rank up at the very top; names like Ibai and TheGrefg have made huge waves on Twitch, with Grefg managing to break the platform’s record for most concurrent views at 2.5 million viewers during a January 11 broadcast.

YouTuber Wismichu is also among one of the country’s best content creators. Boasting over 9 million subscribers on the platform, this Spanish personality is best known for his satirical video essays, vlogs, prank videos and the occasional gaming upload.

However, Wismichu has also garnered a substantial following on Twitch, managing to amass around 1 million followers — but these viewers won’t be able to tune into his broadcasts for the next 24 hours, thanks to an embarrassing slip-up.

Wismichu banned from Twitch
YouTube: Wismichu
Spanish YouTube star received an unexpected Twitch ban on February 4.

On February 4, Wismichu uploaded a clip from a recent Twitch stream to his Twitter profile, which showed himself casually scrolling through a subreddit while giving commentary.

Unfortunately, one of the images in the subreddit was an incredibly graphic photo of someone’s undercarriage, which the streamer quickly scrolled past, visibly upset at the prospect that he might get punished for unintentionally showing the picture.

The YouTuber humorously admitted that he’d been given a 24 hour ban from Twitch due to a “tremendous cock” when breaking the news to his fans.

One commenter suggested that Wismichu should employ a second screen as an added safety measure — but Wismichu laughingly claimed that he has three screens in his setup and still managed to score a ban.

This is far from the first time that Twitch has banned one of Spain’s biggest creators for similar reasons; in January, Ibai revealed he’d received a 24-hour suspension for showing someone’s inappropriate profile picture, which also happened to be a photo of genitalia.

In this instance, however, it seems that the user had intended to get Ibai banned, as their username translated to “Ibai banned” — but it seems that, so far, Wismichu doesn’t have such dedicated haters.

TikTok star Sabrina Quesada explains why she’s “not ashamed” of plastic surgery

Published: 4/Feb/2021 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Sabrina Quesada taking a mirror selfie
Instagram: sabriquesada

TikToker Sabrina Quesada has said that she’s “not ashamed” of the plastic surgery she’s had done, after social media star Valeria Arguelles appeared to shade the work she’d had done.

While TikTok has been a great platform for boosting a variety of talent and spreading their name across the internet, the sheer amount of users on the app and the growing number of creators also comes with its drawbacks.

Many creators often find themselves being compared to others, and with the camera on them every day, they are left open to criticism from haters.

Not a Content House’s Sabrina Quesada and social media star Valeria Arguelles are two stars who have been compared to each other on multiple occasions on social media, as was shown by a comment a user left under one of Valeria’s TikToks.

Valeria Arguelles poses in front of a car
Instagram: valeriaarguelles
Valeria Arguelles and Sabrina are often compared.

“Sab was right when she said Valeria was copying her,” they wrote. Valeria herself replied to the comment by saying, “my eyes are real, my lips are real, my hair is real. I don’t copy anyone. Don’t get it twisted please.”

After this was posted to popular Instagram tea page ‘tiktokroom’ another fan commenter wrote, “not her shaming someone for getting plastic surgery,” to which Valeria then replied, “I got surgery too lmao, no shame here.”

Sabrina then posted on her Instagram story to clear up the situation regarding her own surgery. “I have never lied about anything I’ve gotten done, and I’m not ashamed of it. I’m a more confident person in my own skin now.”

Screenshot from Sabrina Quesada's Instagram story

Continuing, she said, “there is no shame in surgery or doing something for yourself to make YOU happy. I love you guys and you’re all beautiful.”

She then posted a picture of herself, explaining to fans exactly what work she’s had done. “This is me now. To make it clear, I have had a nose job, lip fillers, and I have extensions in my hair.”

Screenshot from Sabrina Quesada's Instagram story

However, not every fan was taking sides, with one user posting a comment that read “Bruh this sh*t is so childish. All these comments, ‘Sab is copying Val,’ ‘Val is copying Sab.’ Literally MILLIONS of people have blonde hair/extensions, get lip filler, and wear colored contacts… Does that mean they are both copying every other b**ch with those things?”

It’s clear that some fans are ready to be done with the constant comparisons between social media stars.