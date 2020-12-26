 Twitch unbans Forsen after indefinite suspension for innappropriate GIF - Dexerto
Twitch unbans Forsen after indefinite suspension for innappropriate GIF

Published: 26/Dec/2020 17:58

by Calum Patterson
forsen at event interview
Viagame / Twitch

Forsen Twitch

Popular streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has been unbanned from Twitch. He was handed an “indefinite” suspension in November for showing a GIF of a horse, sent by a viewer, which the platform deemed inappropriate.

As it was not Forsen’s first suspension, but his third, Twitch’s policy on repeat violations led them to dealing him an indefinite ban, rather than a set time, as is more common.

However, there was backlash against Twitch for a number of reasons; fans felt they had not taken context into consideration (Forsen was unaware of the content before showing it, and quickly removed it from view when he realized), and argued it was a harsher punishment than other similar or even worse violations by other streamers.

Many brought up the infamous moment when Pokimane accidentally showing inappropriate content also sent by a viewer, and was not given a suspension at all, but rather only a warning.

Forsen at Blizzard event for Hearthstone
Blizzard
Forsen is one of the most popular variety streamers on Twitch.

Regardless, the ban on Forsen’s account has now been lifted after exactly a month from when it was meted out. It’s unknown whether this was always the intended length of the ban, or if the platform reduced it after consideration. Twitch never comments on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

Forsen was notified that he would be unbanned just after Christmas earlier in December, and indeed, his account was reinstated on Boxing Day.

Although Forsen will be happy to have his account back, along with it’s 1.4 million followers, a one month forced break for someone of his popularity is still a serious financial hit.

Having said that, notable streamers who have ‘comeback’ streams after a suspension usually enjoy a spike in viewers, thanks to the hype and/or drama surrounding their return.

He’ll also have a catalog of games to catch up on – his viewers will perhaps be in for some Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay.

Twitch is making sweeping changes to some of their community guidelines in January 2021, mainly around their hate and harassment policies. Some of these changes have turned heads too though – check out some of the biggest ones here.

Pokimane rejects Twitch viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’ over awful Fall Guys record

Published: 26/Dec/2020 12:29 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 12:30

by Joe Craven
Poki holding up a viewer's 'boyfriend resume'
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saw her Christmas unboxing stream take a unique turn when she decided to review one viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’, which came complete with QR code and qualifications. 

Pokimane has long held the title of most-followed female Twitch streamer in the world, sitting at 6.8 million followers at the time of writing. With such monumental status comes some unwanted attention and coarseness, but Poki has learned to deal with it as best she can.

Back in October, she demonstrated the perfect clap back to one viewer who bizarrely donated to call her ‘chubby’. While this particular fan interaction was not nearly as malicious, we’re still going to file it under the bizarre.

Pokimane apologises
YT: Pokimane
Poki is the sixth most followed Twitch streamer on the entire platform.

Poki appeared on Christmas for a short unboxing stream, opening presents from viewers. The stream was only half an hour long, and yet managed to contain one of the strangest fan ‘gifts’ we’ve ever seen.

One viewer, for hitherto unknown reasons, sent a 4-page letter to the 24-year-old, which included a ‘boyfriend resume’ in case she wanted to “get to know him”. It came complete with a QR code, so Poki could easily find her way to images of her potential boyfriend, if she so desired.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she read, much to the delight of her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

Many viewers loved the fact that, despite all the effort the viewer went to, he was ultimately rejected on the basis of his less than impressive Fall Guys record. She did throw in a “just kidding” immediately after, perhaps to soften the blow.

Poki laughed the bizarre proposal off with her usual charm, and went on to unbox a host of other gifts from her global fan base. We’re sure this one will have been one of the most memorable, even if it was slightly odd.