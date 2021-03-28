Pokimane warns Twitch fans about getting "attached" to streamers amid TommyInnit drama - Dexerto

Twitch giant Pokimane has shared her thoughts on the ongoing Tommyinnit and KSI controversy, with the young Minecraft streamer coming under fire for a joke made about Dream fans.

Despite KSI’s incredible following and popularity, the British rapper has seen considerable criticism in the past week or so. Scrutiny has focused on comments he has made in the past, that some have labeled ‘transphobic’ and ‘ableist’.

He has even left Twitter, describing it as a platform “full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly.”

That is where Tommyinnit comes in. The 16-year-old Minecraft streamer has risen incredibly quickly on Twitch, and earned himself a collab video with KSI. In the video, he commented that KSI was refraining from swearing because of Dream fans, a comment some took issue with. The British Minecraft star has now apologized for his comments.

Advertisement

It has become quite a significant topic in the streaming community, and Pokimane turned her attention to it during a March 27 stream. She suggested that Twitter has grown to be a place where people are incredibly “attached” to the comments and behavior of others, a habit she thinks needs to change.

Read More: Summit1g criticizes his Twitch chat for harassing GTA RP dev

“In the real world there are some people that don’t give a f**k what you want, don’t give a f**k what you need,” she said. “Don’t give a f**k what you think about what they’re thinking, or what they’re saying, or what they’re doing. And so, I think if you can learn to not be so attached to how other people are acting, that is like a life necessity.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“And even me,” she continued. “I have found that being on Twitter makes me care way too much what other people are saying or doing. It makes me feel like I need to run around and correct all the dumba**es in the world… it’s not your job. Can you educate people? For sure. But I think it’s way more worthwhile to do that with people in your real life.”

Read More: Knut accidentally exposes shoplifter on IRL Twitch stream

In a second clip, she also pointed out the lack of “nuance” on Twitter, saying that it feels like people are forced to be completely with something or against something.

Advertisement

Being a veteran of the gaming community (and one of its most prominent creators), Poki is uniquely placed to comment on the scene’s ins and outs, and many of her viewers seemed to think she was taking a reasonable stance.