TommyInnit apologizes for joke about Dream fans in KSI collab video - Dexerto

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit has responded to backlash after he was called out by some fans for making a joke about KSI being afraid of Dream fans in a YouTube collaboration.

Over the past year, 16-year-old streamer TommyInnit has gained a huge fan base with over 4.5 million followers on Twitch and 7.5 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

He is particularly well-known as a member of the Dream SMP, a Minecraft survival multiplayer Minecraft server started by YouTuber Dream, featuring a huge host of popular creators that garner millions of views for their participation in the action-packed server.

Tommy has also recently been collaborating with other popular YouTubers, including the Sidemen, though some fans weren’t happy that the streamer decided to make a video with KSI, citing his past “transphobia and ableism.”

Advertisement

In his latest Minecraft video with KSI, Tommy made reference to the fact that the YouTuber was refusing to swear, saying, “the reason that KSI just wouldn’t swear in this video, is because Dream’s fans f***ing hate him. KSI is scared of Dream’s fans.”

// ksi , t slur , r word , tommy neg hi @tommyaltinnit , i’d like to educate you on how your recent video may have hurt some people. pic.twitter.com/nBchoSuxjq — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

Some fans took issue with the comment, with one writing, “we do not hate him [KSI] because he curses, we hate him for his past of offensive remarks such as ableism and transphobia that have hurt minorities.”

Read More: Corinna Kopf actually gets a Doge tattoo

“Reducing hurt people down to dream fans is extremely harmful. Basically calling hurt minorities just stans when they call out people for being wrong is a bad way to go about things,” they continued.

Advertisement

reducing hurt people down to dream fans is extremely harmful. basically calling a hurt minorities just stans when they call out people for being wrong is a bad way to go about things — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

Tommy apologizes for KSI remark

Tommy then responded to the Tweet via his alt Twitter account, saying “just read thru all this thread, ty m8, super sorry about that, won’t happen again,” though some said that the apology felt “insincere.”

just read thru all this thread, ty m8, super sorry about that, won’t happen again — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) March 27, 2021

Responding again, the streamer said, “sorry I am just confused on what to do, I am upset people think I am transphobic and I didn’t mean to come across that way, very upset I did, for real, I am super sorry.”

sorry i am just confused on what to do, i am upset people think i am transphobic and i didn't mean to come across that way, very upset i did, for real i am super sorry — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) March 27, 2021

He then added in a separate post, “I’m super sorry things I’ve said might’ve been interpreted as transphobic, I can’t be clear enough that I am NOT & that was not my intention at all. Really sorry for any upset or distress I’ve caused. Sorry you lot.”

Advertisement

I'm super sorry things I've said might've been interpreted as transphobic, I can't be clear enough that I am NOT & that was not my intention at all. Really sorry for any upset or distress I've caused. sorry you lot — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) March 27, 2021

Some fans are requesting that Tommy takes down his video featuring KSI.