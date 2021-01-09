Logo
16-year-old TommyInnit hits 40K Twitch subs, raking in over $150,000

Published: 9/Jan/2021 17:04

by Connor Bennett
TommyInnit on Twitch talking to his camera
Twitch: TommyInnit

Tommyinnit

Minecraft star Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons hit the ridiculous mark of 40,000 subscribers on Twitch, which, even with the most conservative estimates, would bag him around $150,000 per month. 

Even though it’s been around since 2009, Minecraft has become incredibly popular with creators in the last 18 months, as many have flocked to the sandbox survival game.

Some have only had a brief stint playing the game, but others like the DreamSMP server players, have stuck around for much longer and had a huge amount of success. 

Their videos and streams rack up millions of views, with 16-year-old Tommyinnit having the most success when it comes to Twitch by amassing over 40,000 paying subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Tommyinnit gasps while filming
twitch.tv/tommyinnit
Tommyinnit has seen an incredible rise to success in the past year.

The 16-year-old British streamer hit the crazy mark during his January 7 stream where he dived into the DreamSMP server for just over an hour’s worth of play. 

The subscriptions quickly rolled in and after starting with just over 39,000 subs,  he eclipsed his goal of 40,000 subs by the halfway point. That, if it held up – and assuming that the streamer gets around $3.50 per $5 sub (the exact split can vary) – would equate to over $150,000 per month.

As his stream came to an end, and presumably so did a number of subscriptions, his total dipped to just under the 40,000 mark – finishing up at 39,674. In total, for that hour-long stream alone though, he got 957 subs. 

Screenshot of Twitch stats for most subscribers
TwitchTracker
Tommy sits in 4th of all Twitch streamers, with xQc having the most.

That total of 39,674 puts him fourth of all Twitch streamers when it comes to subscribers. According to TwitchTracker, Tommy sits just behind xQc, NICKMERCS, and Ibai, and is just ahead of fifth-placed Sykunno. 

It should be noted that Twitch does not publicly disclose subscriber counts, and so we must rely on figures provided by the streamers themselves.

In addition, the Minecrafter also averages around four million views on his DreamSNP YouTube uploads too, so, he’s not going to be strapped for cash anytime soon. Despite all this, he still goes to college – and once had to end his stream suddenly when he remembered he had an essay due the next day.

Rust

OTV Rust server bans Twitch streamer Ser Winter after PvP abuses

Published: 9/Jan/2021 16:29

by Luke Edwards
Facepunch/OfflineTV

The admins of the popular OfflineTV Rust server have banned Twitch streamer Ser Winter after he controversially ambushed and killed Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam.

While Rust content on Twitch has since been taken over by already popular streamers like xQc and shroud, Ser Winter is a longtime dedicated Rust content creator, with 386 hours streamed on the game. He has over 64k followers, and was a feature of the new Rust OfflineTV server, which looked to combine the dedicated Rust streamers with more popular figures.

However, this collision of old and new hasn’t gone down smoothly so far. With the server being dedicated to roleplay, Ser Winter was criticized for ambushing and killing Trainwrecks, prompting outrage both from Train and other streamers including xQc and nmp on social media.

Much of the criticism focused on Ser Winter using his advanced experience of Rust to exploit other members of the server and prevent them from enjoying themselves. He initially defended himself from the accusations of ‘clout chasing’, but his position on the server has nonetheless been since revoked.

Ser Winter banned from Rust server

Ser Winter announced he had been “humbly banned” by the moderators of the OfflineTV server, and he accepted the decision.

He said: “Guys, the Rust OTV servers are great for our community right now, and I did have a lot of fun on there, but it’s the end of an era. I’ve been humbly banned, which is completely fair and fine.”

The reaction to his ban hasn’t been particularly sympathetic. “100% deserved,” while another said, “nothing of value was lost.”

Ser Winter then accused one ‘massive streamer’ of abusing the Twitter block function to stalk his replies. “This is horrendous,” he said. “These dudes need to chill. I’ve been pretty cool about everything, and they’re out here acting like I kicked their dog.”

The server’s admin, Abe, is clearly not happy with the situation, as he later tweeted a lone angry face.

Ser Winter isn’t the only streamer to have drawn controversy for their actions on the server. Zuckles was also accused of metagaming against xQc, which has led some fans to call for his ban, but no action has been taken yet.

One thing’s for sure: anyone who thought introducing a new server would end the Rust Twitch controversies will have been badly mistaken.