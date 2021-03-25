KSI quits Twitter after following PewDiePie's example - Dexerto

KSI has publicly announced that he’s stepping away from Twitter due to the rise of ‘cancel culture’ on the platform. This decision was no doubt impacted by the backlash he received after being accused of using transphobic language.

When it comes to drama, it’s fair to say Olajide Olayinka “KSI” Olatunji has been through it all. From multiple boxing matches with various online personalities to a feud with BTS’s army of fans, he’s certainly no stranger to controversy and confrontation.

Despite having a massive reach on social media and over 6 million followers on Twitter, the YouTuber has confirmed that he’ll be departing the platform.

Although it’s only Twitter that he’ll be leaving, it does beg the question, why has he decided to leave the platform behind?

KSI quitting Twitter over cancel culture

In an unexpected tweet, KSI announced that he’d be leaving Twitter due to the prevalence of cancel culture on the platform. This is no doubt in part a response to the backlash he received after being accused of making transphobic jokes during a Jackbox stream.

Although KSI has publicly apologized for his language, he has still been receiving a stream of comments on each of his posts bringing up the topic. It would seem, as a result, KSI has accused certain users on the platform of attempting to bring people down and destroy their careers over minor issues.

He even voiced his opinion that the platform as a whole has changed for the worse in recent years.

“Twitter used to be an amazing place where you could connect with people… now it’s just full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly.”

Twitter used to be an amazing place where you could connect with people in different communities & communicate without any problems. Now it’s just full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly. And on that note, I’m out 👍🏿 — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 25, 2021

Although the announcement came as a shock to a lot of KSI’s fans, his previous tweets did suggest he was growing tired of the platform.

Just hours before his departure, he posted a tweet that labeled PewDiePie as “ahead of the curve” for leaving Twitter back in 2019.

Now I understand why Felix left twitter. Man was ahead of the curve. — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 25, 2021

It’s clear KSI has an issue with the way users on Twitter have been responding to his tweets and the recent controversy.

Whether his departure from Twitter will be a matter of months or a permanent decision is unknown. However, the social media star has not deleted his Twitter account just yet so we’ll have to see if he makes any other announcements in the near future.