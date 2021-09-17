Pokimane keeps getting “a lot” of esport org offers, but is turning them all down

Pokimane reveals she has been getting “a lot” of big-money offers for her to leave OfflineTV and sign up with esports or gaming organizations, but the Twitch star keeps turning them down for one major personal reason.

Right now, streamers joining esports orgs is all the rage.

100 Thieves in particular has been scooping up content creators left and right, signing Fuslie, Kydae, and most recently TinaKitten, as first reported by Dexerto.

The list of streamers on the payroll at orgs is lengthy. TSM boasts several major stars, including Myth and Doublelift. Chess sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez signed up with Envy, and just last week, NRG unveiled their two latest signings; Daequan and Hamlinz, finally coming in from the cold after a year away.

Even major Twitch stars like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has a deal inked with a gaming org, Luminosity Gaming, though it’s barely mentioned on his channel layout.

One Twitch streamer that won’t be penning any major deals with esports orgs, however, is Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who ⁠— despite fielding “a lot of offers” from multiple teams ⁠— has no interest in signing on the dotted line.

The Twitch star got onto the topic of orgs (and her ambivalence towards joining one) soon after TinaKitten confirmed her big move on September 16. While Anys said she was, of course, happy for her friend, she was quick to shut down any suggestions that she too may be on the move in the near future, to 100 Thieves or elsewhere.

She explained: “I’ve got a lot of offers from organizations, but I always felt like I don’t want to. Even throughout my whole come-up, I got offers. Look, I don’t know, I want to just be me. I don’t want to be under another company.

“I don’t want anybody telling me what to do, how to live.

“Do you think every creator has to be in an org? I actually think a lot of creators get lowballed by organizations. But I understand if they don’t value branding much.”

Pokimane has previously revealed that the org offers started rolling in early in her career, right when she was beginning to explode onto the Twitch scene.

The answer has always been the same, though: “No.”

“I have been offered plenty of times. Years and years. Plenty of teams. But I’m on OfflineTV. You know, we created OfflineTV. I feel like if I joined a team, it would just kind of dilute my brand. And, I think it would dilute the OTV brand too.

“I would feel like I’m spreading myself too thin. If I devote myself to something, I want to do it one-hundred percent. I don’t want to be not fully in anything.”

For now, it looks like Pokimane will just be sticking with OfflineTV ⁠— itself a massively popular Twitch streaming org too⁠— instead of any external offers.

That plan seems to be working out just fine for her too; Anys is already one of the biggest content creators on the platform, and currently boasts nearly 8.2 million followers on Twitch. She has 4.6k subscribers to her name for September so far.

Recently, the 25-year-old took an extended break from Twitch streaming to help reset from burn-out, but returned on September 8 bigger and better than ever.