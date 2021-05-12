Twitch star Fuslie officially joins 100 Thieves - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Fuslie shocked the world on May 12 by announcing she had joined 100 Thieves as the organization’s newest content creator.

Fuslie has been one of the biggest names on Twitch for some time, frequently playing hit games such as Among Us and Valorant just to name a few.

In a tweet, the female streaming sensation revealed she had joined 100T and that she was at a loss for words.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this right now… but I joined 100 Thieves!” she wrote.

I can’t believe I’m saying this right now… but I joined @100Thieves!!! 🥳❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/Ue9X3cg67L — leslie (@fuslie) May 12, 2021

The announcement was met with widespread praise from her community and others within the organization. “I couldn’t be happier for you,” wrote 100T co-owner Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstater.

“I am so surprised, I totally did not know this whole time,” commented fellow 100T content creator Neekolul.

In a post on their own account, the 100T organization welcomed Fuslie aboard. “Leslie started streaming back in 2015 and is now one of the biggest female creators on Twitch. She’s one of the most genuine and charismatic people in the scene,” they stated.

Welcome @Fuslie to 100 Thieves! Leslie started streaming back in 2015 and is now one of the biggest female creators on Twitch. She's one of the most genuine and charismatic people in the scene. We’re beyond excited to have her and to be building this community with her! #100T pic.twitter.com/YK5qWfCX5z — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 12, 2021

“We’re beyond excited to have her and to be building this community with her!”

In a comedic YouTube video uploaded to the org’s channel, it was explained how Fuslie ended up joining 100T by solving a “murder mystery” and serving as an amateur sleuth

The news comes nearly one month after 100T signed 19-year-old Valorant streamer Kyedae, making her the youngest person to ever join the org.

With so much new blood in 100T, it’s anyone’s guess who will be the next content creator to be signed by them in the near future.