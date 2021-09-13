100 Thieves accidentally leak TinaKitten signing by painting CashApp compound

Twitch streamer TinaKitten seems to be joining 100 Thieves, as fans have noticed that the org has accidentally leaked her signing by… painting their entire CashApp Compound pink with a welcome message.

As far as unofficial, official announcement goes — the 100 Thieves and TinaKitten saga has to be one of the most interesting of all time. The ties between Tina and 100T have been popping up for months now and fans seem to be getting their wish, if painted walls are to be trusted.

After a ton of speculation, an eagle-eyed (or just casually observant) fan walked past the Cash App Compound in Los Angeles and noticed that the entire building had been painted. With pink walls, kitten and carrot design, as well as “100 Thieves welcomes TinaKitten” in the center, people have begun connecting the (colorful) dots.

So, that’s where we’re at, officially able to make “the cat is out of the bag” jokes. TinaKitten has been linked to 100T in the past and their building appears to be announcing her signing before the org is able to. What a world.

A lot of fans had already been hoping for this announcement to come (although few probably thought this is how it would come about). Tina is known for interactions with 100T stalwarts like BrookeAB and Valkyrae and has an enormous presence just on her own.

With over 800,000 followers on Twitch, over 500,000 on Instagram, and over 600,000 on Twitter — there is no doubting the digital pawprint that TinaKitten has amassed. And, unless there’s a massive typo or a devious graffiti artist responsible, that presence should only grow with a 100T partnership.

An unannounced Tina has already baked frog cakes with Brooke and Symfuhny, much to the delight of Valkyrae, so one can only imagine what’s next once she officially signs.

At the moment, Dexerto can confirm that there is no Photoshop involved and Cash App Compound is literally painted pink with a TinaKitten announcement. No word yet on if they’re considering changing the name to Cat App Compound.