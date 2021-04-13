100T sign TenZ’s girlfriend Kyedae as first international Valorant content creator - Dexerto

100 Thieves have officially signed 19-year-old Valorant streamer Kyedae, making her the youngest to join the organization.

Kyedae, who started creating content in 2020 has grown rapidly over the past few months, leading to this point.

The streamer, who is dating Sentinels/C9 Valorant pro Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, has over 400,000 followers spread through her Twitch and YouTube channels, plus nearly 100K on Twitter.

“We’re always on the lookout for breakout creators to help them boost their gaming careers,” 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag said in a statement. “I have so much respect for Kyedae and her work ethic. She’s built such a strong community over just a few months despite being a full-time biology major with a full course load.”

Welcome @Kyedae! Kyedae is our first VALORANT streamer and international creator. We love her bright & positive personality and the community she’s built. She strives to create a better space especially for women in gaming. We’re so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/vOnRGs82HK — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 13, 2021

For her part, Kyedae is ready for the challenge that comes with creating content for 100T.

“I feel like there’s still not a lot of female content creators,” she said. “I feel like the ratio of male to female is still quite astronomical. I just want to make females feel a lot safer in the gaming community.”

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for fans and the content she’ll be creating in the future.