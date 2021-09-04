Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is taking an extended break from Twitch in September, after revealing she’s been struggling with burn-out “unlike any other way” she’s been burnt out in the past ⁠— but don’t worry Pokimane fans, your stream-queen has already locked in a return date when she plans to end her hiatus.

Pokimane will not be streaming anytime soon; the Twitch star told her fans on September 4, as her hiatus from the Amazon-owned platform continues.

Anys, who has been staying with her parents in Canada since ending her Twitch streaming streak, revealed she is postponing her return just a little longer. She said: “I’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that I extended my stay a bit.”

Advertisement

“I really needed this,” the Twitch star admitted soon after.

how am i ever gonna leave canada when my mom makes me breakfast like this 🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/52VOGU16c5 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 24, 2021

When is Pokimane streaming next?

The last time Pokimane went live on Twitch was Sunday, August 22. To end her stream, Pokimane explained it would be “good to get off the PC for a while”. She also teased major plans for September.

Anys revealed: “It’s going to be a very, very fun, exciting month. Some things are going to be coming out that I think you’ll really like.”

Dexerto can reveal she’ll be returning to Twitch streaming on September 8.

Twitch star battling “burn out” issues

Pokimane’s extended Twitch break has been coming for some time now, with the stream-queen admitting several times recently she’s “very burnt out,” and at one stage even suggesting she was “ready to give up” for good.

Advertisement

“It’s time for a change,” Anys declared on August 17.

“I just find myself doing so many things that I’m not excited about,” she continued. “I’m just a f**king ‘should-er’. I always do things that I feel like I should do.

“All these years, I’ve been living my life and framing it in such a way where I avoid having any regret. But avoiding regret does not mean you are pursuing what you want. Those are two very, very different things.

“I’ll be okay. I just need to re-prioritize my life and figure some things out. I’ll do my best, just like I’d want you [her fans] all to in tough times too.”

Advertisement

The related topic begins at 1:46 in the video below.

Pokimane currently boasts just under 8.2 million followers on Twitch, and has 4.6k subscribers to her name for September so far. In May this year, the streaming star asked her fans to “stop subscribing to her” each month, and capped her on-stream Twitch tips to around just $5 USD a pop.

Anys was only recently overtaken by housemate Valkyrae as the world’s most popular female streamer, but remains Twitch’s top female earner.