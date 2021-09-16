What is OfflineTV? Meet the members of Twitch’s most popular friend group

Whether part of a small friend group or a large entertainment organization, creators joining together to make content on a platform has been happening for years. OfflineTV is no exception, but who exactly is a part of Twitch’s most popular friend group?

Since being founded in 2017, OfflineTV has continued to grow in popularity throughout the internet thanks to its Twitch streams and multiple YouTube channels, as well as members of the group creating content with people outside of the organization.

Originally made after co-founder William ‘Scarra’ Li was unsuccessful at creating a content house, he joined forces with his manager Chris Chan, as well as Moroccan-Canadian personality Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to create the first iteration of OfflineTV.

Current OfflineTV Content Creators

William ‘Scarra’ Li is the co-founder of OfflineTV with his then manager Chris Chan. After leaving his professional League of Legends position with Team Dignitas, Li became a full-time Twitch streamer where he would continue focusing on League of Legends and its counter-part, Teamfight Tactics. Check out Scarra’s Twitch Channel.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the first four members of the group. Anys is known for her Twitch streams and four YouTube channels, in which she showcases her trips with friends and her gaming experiences. Check out her Twitch Channel.

Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki is known for her Twitch and YouTube channels where she shows off anything from vlogs and animations to her own original songs and piano covers. She gained her popularity in 2011 when she released a song titled “Ill quit LoL” which amassed over eight million views on her YouTube channel. Check out her Twitch Channel.

Lily has also made a name for herself in the voice acting industry with opportunities like voicing a character in the game Maple Story 2 and again in Genshin Impact.

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang gained his popularity by streaming Hearthstone, a trading card game based on Activision-Blizzard’s Warcraft series. Wang got his alias from a card named SI:7 Agent, whose saying when played is “this guy’s toast,” which the creator thought sounded like “Disguised Toast.”

Before accidentally revealing his face in October 2016, he covered his face with a toast-shaped cardboard mask. Check out his YouTube channel.

Michael Reeves is a former software developer that has become popular for his comedic engineering videos and eccentric on-camera persona. He started his Twitch career in June 2020, where he games and shows off his insane technology projects. Reeves is also currently in a relationship with fellow OfflineTV member, LilyPichu. Check out his Twitch Channel.

While OfflineTV may not be the biggest content house on the internet, the friend group has been taking over their platforms with an insane combined reach of over 15 million subscribers and followers.

You can check out the OfflineTV YouTube channel for uploaded videos, as well as their Twitch channel for any group streams.