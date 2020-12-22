Logo
Entertainment

Who are Alexandra and Andrea Botez? The chess queens of Twitch

Published: 22/Dec/2020 12:22

by Theo Salaun
The Botez Sisters play chess on Twitch
Instagram: missbotez

Share

Alexandra Botez Chess

As chess has surged in popularity on Twitch, so have some of the timeless game’s more charismatic professional players, such as sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez, who have now signed as content creators to esports organization Envy.

Chess has existed in some form since the 6th century, with the standardization of its pieces coming in the 15th century and its rules in the 19th century.

However, the ancient game hadn’t fared well competing for views on Twitch until 2020, when growth became substantial — and the Botez sisters have been key to its surge.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez: accolades & personalities

Alexandra and Andrea are funny, engaging, and absolute savages on the chess board. While the chess community has been lambasted as elitist for gate-keeping against casuals, the Botez sisters feel like real people who just want to help the community grow (and maybe roast people, or themselves, along the way).

Alexandra, the older of the two, is just 25 years old but already an established force within the chess community, boasting the Woman FIDE Master title and numerous championships dating back to her time with the National Canadian Team as a 15-year-old.

Andrea, conversely, is barely out of high school and devoid of international chess recognition despite being a talented player herself, with national competitions and some prize money under her belt. Together, they’re talented enough to help tutor celebrities like Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson, but also humble enough to engage with their communities outside of the chess board.

That dynamic exemplifies the meteoric rise of chess on Twitch. The intrinsic qualities of chess, with its high skill-ceiling and steep learning curve, are not foreign to Twitch users. However, the game has lacked the interest of popular streamers and community engagement from skilled players. That changed in May 2020 when Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura decided to take the infamous Felix “xQc” Lengyel under his wing.

How much have the Botez sisters grown on Twitch in 2020?

Often working alongside Nakamura, whether by providing tutelage, competing, or simply commentating in a burgeoning online chess scene, the Botez sisters have carved out a tremendous niche. Their channel has grown from about 73,000 followers in May to nearly 500,000 in December 2020. 

With Twitch popularity dictated by both in-game talent and the ability to foster community, Alexandra and Andrea’s ability to mesh technical superiority with community engagement is unparalleled in chess. While Hikaru can be hilarious himself (especially when he’s dryly poking fun at players), the Botez sisters are entrenched in the platform’s culture and are avid propagators of the memes and conversations that help develop a fanbase with a foundation not solely built on raw chess skill.

Whether it’s dissecting chess matches, trying out games like Griftlands, or simply talking with (or roasting) their peers and fans on Just Chatting, the Botez sisters prove how much stronger your community can become when top players don’t take themselves too seriously.

Dexerto Awards and joining Envy

In the tail end of the year, the Botez sisters saw all their hard work and channel growth paying off, elevating their career in a number of ways.

Early in December, they were a finalist for Breakthrough Streamer of the Year in the Dexerto Awards alongside Ludwig, Sykkuno and Corpse Husband. Though they didn’t win — with Ludwig eventually taking the crown — it was symbolic of how far they’d come in 2020, especially in such a niche market.

Then, on December 21, the sisters officially joined one of esports’ biggest organizations, Envy, as content creators, firmly asserting themselves as major players in the streaming world and ones to keep an eye on.

This marks a huge step forward for the sisters, and for chess in general. While the game seemed to die down over time, the popularity of Netflix show ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ has given it somewhat of a resurrection, which has only served to bolster the community the Botez sisters serve.

They’re not the first chess player to join a top esports organization — Nakamura takes that claim, joining TSM back in August 2020 — but this move shows how valuable chess streaming could become down the line, and the value these entertainers hold in the livestreaming and gaming world.

While 2020 may have been their breakthrough year, expect big things from the Botez sisters in 2021, because it looks like these two are only just getting started.

Entertainment

Logan Paul hits backs at ‘disrespectful’ Canelo Alvarez

Published: 22/Dec/2020 12:13

by Connor Bennett
Logan Paul and Canelo Alvarez in boxing gloves
YouTube: Logan Paul/Instagram: Canelo

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has hit back at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s comments about him and Jake ‘disrespecting’ boxing and being in it solely for the money. 

Ever since KSI beat Joe Weller in 2018, YouTubers have been jumping into boxing rings to settle their differences – but none have gone as far as the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. 

The Americans, who’ve had different luck inside the squared circle, have both turned professional – with Jake recently defeating Nate Robinson to pick up his second win.

As for Logan, even though he lost to KSI in his only professional bout, he’s managed to score himself an exhibition with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in February. That matchup has split some boxing fans, and even boxers, with Canelo calling out the brothers for disrespecting the sport because it looks solely like a cash grab. 

Jake and Logan Paul
Instagram: Jake Paul
Both Logan and Jake Paul are challenging elite fighters.

However, Logan stuck back at Alvarez’s comments to TMZ after he joined imPaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak on his Night Shift Gaming stream to talk about what had been said. 

“I think he’s the guy that got caught using steroids twice. We want to talk about disrespecting boxing, talk about a guy who didn’t play by the rules,” said Logan, referencing the Mexican’s previous positive tests for banned substances. 

“F**k you. Suck a d**k,” he said. “I think he’s salty because I get a chance to beat Mayweather and he lost to him, that’s his one loss.

“It pisses me off bro. Like, Jake and I are putting in the work, we’re out working professional boxers, we go hard as f**k, dedicate our lives to it. To say we’re disrespecting the sport, I feel disrespected especially as it’s coming from a guy who, quite literally, disrespected and spit on the ethics of the sport. Yeah, it upsets me.”

“I don’t know what it is that people feel threatened by newcomers who are willingly, actively, and enthusiastically participating and putting in the work,” Logan added, noting that it would disrespectful if he wasn’t living a boxers lifestyle, but he is putting in the work before his fights. 

“It’s disrespectful to me when, a GOAT, a person who I look up to like Canelo says I’m disrespecting the sport just because he doesn’t understand the dynamics of Floyd’s business,” Logan continued. 

As for winning the respect of boxers like Canelo, that’ll be a tough path for the Paul brothers to walk, especially given that some have already made their minds up about them and are set in their ways.