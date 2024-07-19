Pokimane reacts to viewers using stolen credit cards to place $500K bids to game with her

Pokimane has reacted to viewers allegedly using stolen credit cards to place $500K bids to win the chance to play a game with her.

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber CDawgVA is hosting his annual charity auction on July 19, 2024, and this year the event features a handful of pre-event auctions for fans to bid on.

One of those auction items is a gaming session with Pokimane, and the bids quickly reached as high as $500,000. Unfortunately, many of the bids were removed when the platform used for the auctions realized they were fake.

Pokimane has since reacted to the news of the fake bids, saying she was “kinda glad” that the platform capped the bids where it did.

“So, people did bid. People were actually bidding, but then there was some people that started bidding with stolen credit cards up to half a million dollars,” she said. “I’m kinda glad that it capped a half a million.”

“I guess there was an issue with the verification where people could bid without being properly verified.”

She went on to mention that the bid was still an “outrageous” amount of money, as it currently sits at a massive $30,200.

“I’m just so excited that it goes to charity, I’m excited to do a good thing and I’m excited for the show,” Pokimane added.

CDawgVA hit out against those who made fake bids, calling the action “cringe.”

“It’s super cringe to fake money for charity,” he said. “I think there is nothing sadder you can fake in life than donating money to charity. I think it’s so sad.

“Why would you commit fraud to add a fake bid to a charity auction?”

Each year, the auction sends its proceeds to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which offers “resources, education, and support” for those suffering from primary immunodeficiency.

The auction raised $329K for the charity in 2023, along with an additional $14K to Make-A-Wish.