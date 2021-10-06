Pokimane has perfect response after Twitch leak reveals her streaming income

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys responded to the massive leak revealing the highest-earning streamers by finding a bright side in all the drama.

On October 6, a massive leak surfaced revealing the earnings of popular streamers, passwords, and other extremely sensitive information.

The breach, which was confirmed by Twitch to be accurate, has resulted in a firestorm, with some streamers who topped the list, such as xQc and Hasan, mocking the leaked information.

Pokimane, however, used the leak as an opportunity to further explain why she implemented a cap on how much money fans can donate to her channel.

Pokimane responds to Twitch leak

“At least people can’t over-exaggerate me ‘making millions a month off my viewers’ anymore,” she said sarcastically with a goofy-looking emoji.

Advertisement

Read More: Banned Twitch streamer Indiefoxx announces return to streaming

According to the leaks, from August 2019 to October 2021, Pokimane was the 39th-ranked highest-earning Twitch streamer at just over $1.5 million.

However, she added her $5 donation cap on November 1, 2020 with the streamer earning just over $38k in September of 2021.

i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2021

“I capped my donations a year ago since I’m now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me,” she explained. “Subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and I want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket.”

Considering Twitch is only making up a fraction of her income, it’s really anyone’s guess how much she actually makes with sponsorships and other opportunities. Dexerto sources claim that earnings are drastically underestimated when factoring in such deals.

Advertisement

The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: pic.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

It would also be interesting to see what her revenue would have been had she not implement a cap on donations and where she’d sit amongst the highest-earning streamers.

Twitch is still looking into the leak and says it will update users once more information is available.