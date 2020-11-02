Pokimane is capping how much Twitch fans can donate to her channel - Dexerto

Pokimane is no stranger to generosity and kindness, but now she’s taken it to the next level and placed a donation cap on her channel, urging her fans to support other streamers and causes with the excess.

It’s easy to have your head in the clouds when you’re one of the biggest streamers in the world. However, Iman “Pokimane” Anys couldn’t be more down-to-earth. She’s remained true to herself and her principles throughout the years, and often made headlines for all the right reasons.

What’s more, Pokimane has embraced the age-old saying: “With great power, comes great responsibility.” In addition to entertaining her fans and viewers, she’s become a force of good and has even dabbled in a bit of politics.

Two weeks ago, she encouraged her viewers to stop giving influencers and famous people free stuff. Instead, she alluded to the fact they should focus on themselves and their lives, and only give what they can, within reason.

Now, she’s practiced what she’s preached, and placed a cap on how much money fans and viewers can donate to her Twitch channel. Of course, it’s a little different than the scenario mentioned above, but it shows how much she actually cares.

“Worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!” she said. “Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary.”

Of course, that would have been wholesome enough. However, in typical Pokimane fashion, she took it to the next level and urged generous donators to support other streamers, causes, and themselves.

“To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves,” she said.

Pokimane also made the announcement to her viewers on Twitch. However, she also had some kind words for her fans, thanking them for their support.

“I just really want to thank you guys for supporting me when I was in high school [and] when I was 20 thousand dollars in university,” she said. “To the… lucky place where I am today… where I consider anything more than [5 dollars] unnecessary.”

Naturally, it sparked a bit of a debate on social media, as is the tradition in the modern world. Some people felt like it was something she could afford to, and a small trade-off for good publicity. However, they were a vocal minority.

Most people lauded her for the decision. The overwhelming consensus was that it was a noble and respectable move. They also claimed it set a wonderful precedent for other immensely popular streamers to follow.

Either way, it’s still a nice gesture and a reminder of how down-to-earth and level-headed Pokimane really is.