 Pokimane is capping how much Twitch fans can donate to her channel - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane is capping how much Twitch fans can donate to her channel

Published: 2/Nov/2020 3:32 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 6:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokimane donation Capped twitch stream
Twitch: Pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Pokimane is no stranger to generosity and kindness, but now she’s taken it to the next level and placed a donation cap on her channel, urging her fans to support other streamers and causes with the excess.

It’s easy to have your head in the clouds when you’re one of the biggest streamers in the world. However, Iman “Pokimane” Anys couldn’t be more down-to-earth. She’s remained true to herself and her principles throughout the years, and often made headlines for all the right reasons.

What’s more, Pokimane has embraced the age-old saying: “With great power, comes great responsibility.” In addition to entertaining her fans and viewers, she’s become a force of good and has even dabbled in a bit of politics.

Two weeks ago, she encouraged her viewers to stop giving influencers and famous people free stuff. Instead, she alluded to the fact they should focus on themselves and their lives, and only give what they can, within reason.

Pokimane donation Capped twitch stream
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane is doing her best to be a positive influence on others.

Now, she’s practiced what she’s preached, and placed a cap on how much money fans and viewers can donate to her Twitch channel. Of course, it’s a little different than the scenario mentioned above, but it shows how much she actually cares.

“Worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!” she said. “Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary.”

Of course, that would have been wholesome enough. However, in typical Pokimane fashion, she took it to the next level and urged generous donators to support other streamers, causes, and themselves.

“To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves,” she said.

Pokimane also made the announcement to her viewers on Twitch. However, she also had some kind words for her fans, thanking them for their support.

“I just really want to thank you guys for supporting me when I was in high school [and] when I was 20 thousand dollars in university,” she said. “To the… lucky place where I am today… where I consider anything more than [5 dollars] unnecessary.”

Naturally, it sparked a bit of a debate on social media, as is the tradition in the modern world. Some people felt like it was something she could afford to, and a small trade-off for good publicity. However, they were a vocal minority.

Most people lauded her for the decision. The overwhelming consensus was that it was a noble and respectable move. They also claimed it set a wonderful precedent for other immensely popular streamers to follow.

Either way, it’s still a nice gesture and a reminder of how down-to-earth and level-headed Pokimane really is.

League of Legends

Mr Beast wants his League team ‘Beast Gaming’ in the LCS as soon as 2022

Published: 2/Nov/2020 6:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mr beast league of legends team
Mr Beast / Riot Games

Share

Mr Beast

Mr Beast said his League of Legends team, which he’s revealed will eventually be called ‘Beast Gaming,’ is definitely happening and could even be established in the next year or two to compete in the North American LCS.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but his content hardly revolves around esports and gaming. Instead, he’s best known for doing insane stunts and philanthropic giveaways.

Still, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. Less than a week ago, Mr Beast said his life goal’ was to own a League of Legends team. It was a bombshell that not only excited his fans but League of Legends fans as well.

However, it seems like it might happen sooner than expected. In his 24-hour giveaway stream, one viewer asked whether he was “still thinking of creating a League of Legends esports team.” Here’s what he had to say.

Mr beast league of legends team
YouTube: MrBeast
Mr Beast has a little under 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Oh yeah, not even thinking, it’s happening,” said Mr Beast. “Definitely not this season or… the summer split either. But we are definitely going to have a ‘Beast Gaming’ League of Legends Team. One hundred percent.”

“I definitely want one,” he added. “I don’t want to say too much [about] what I have planned. But… it would just be so much fun.”

It’s more than a lucrative business endeavor. Mr Beast professed his love for League of Legends. He said he “watches it all the time,” including every tournament from the Mid-Season Invitational to the League of Legends World Championship.

“I spend so much time watching so… I might as well watch one of my teams, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Mr Beast has plenty of money, so funding the team won’t be an issue. He’ll even be able to afford the best players in the world. It’s an exciting prospect, but it runs a little deeper than that.

He is also incredibly passionate about his projects. Mr Beast recently co-founded Team Trees, a collaborative fundraiser that has raised more than 20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees.

Undoubtedly, he will also invest the same passion and commitment to his League of Legends team and provide the soil and nutrients they’ll need to grow into a real powerhouse.

You can be sure ‘Beast Gaming’ will be a team to watch.