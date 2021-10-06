Twitch leak claims to reveal earnings of top streamers and more

A Twitch leak has surfaced, which claims to reveal a huge amount of sensitive information including passwords and previous versions of the website. Perhaps biggest of all, however, was the earnings of popular streamers.

Twitch earnings are always kept somewhat under wraps. While viewers can figure out rough ballpark figures from a streamer’s number of subscribers, it’s nearly impossible to tally up the overall totals when including other revenue such as bits and ad revenue.

This leak, though, could completely blow that open, with precise figures for the biggest streamers since September 2019. It should be noted that this data only claims to be for revenue directly from Twitch, so it won’t include donations, sponsorships, or merch sales.

If accurate, it definitely makes for interesting reading regarding who the highest earners really are. Dexerto has asked multiple streamers featured on the list if the numbers are accurate, with mixed responses. Some streamers indicated that the figures were almost exact for them, while others said they were incorrect.

Leak reveals Twitch streamer earnings

The leak first popped up on 4chan, and immediately started doing the rounds on social media and throughout the community.

Some users have taken to gathering all the data and provided a list, with streamers ranked with their rumored earnings before tax and after Twitch’s cut.

CriticalRole tops the list with an alleged $9.6m earned in those two years. It also sees the totals of other popular streamers like Asmongold ($2.5m), NICKMERCS (~$5.1m) and xQc (~$8.5m).

Twitch leak: Highest earning streamers

Streamer Earnings since Sep 2019 (according to leak) Critical Role $9,626,712.16 xQc $8,454,427.17 Summit1g $5,847,541.17 Tfue $5,295,582.44 NICKMERCS $5,096,642.12 Ludwig $3,290,777.55 TimTheTatman $3,290,133.32 Altoar $3,053,839.94 Auronplay $3,053,341.54 Lirik $2,984,653.70 __unknown__ $2,863,780.63 Gaules $2,844,985.18 HasanAbi $2,810,480.11 Asmongold $2,551,618.73 Tyler1 $2,490,584.90 RanbooLive $2,401,021.84 MontanaBlack88 $2,391,369.58 ibai $2,314,485.53 Castro_1021 $2,311,021.81 MOONMOON $2,236,043.55

Another list, though, breaking down each streamer’s monthly earnings for September 2021, does not quite align so precisely with some of those figures above.

For example, the list below sees Asmon earning $141k in Sept 2021, which over 24 months totals around $3.4m. Of course, that $141k won’t be the same every month, but there’s a notable disparity between $3.4m and $2.5m.

Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). pic.twitter.com/15JItvp6l4 — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Is Twitch earnings leak legit?

Right now, it’s hard to gauge the legitimacy of this leak. As mentioned above, some of the numbers don’t align with one another.

Asmongold mentioned it on stream as the leak was breaking, saying that he “doesn’t give a f**k” about the leak but that his number was “wrong.”

Dexerto sources have offered mixed thoughts. While some side with Asmon, stating that they’re inaccurate, others have said that their figures are more or less spot on.

Without digging through streamer’s bank statements, it’s impossible to verify every single one, so we’ll have to take most of these with a grain of salt.

What else was leaked?

As well as earnings and passwords (remember to change your password!), another major leak was an apparent Steam competitor.

Codenamed Vapor, the platform “Seems to integrate most of Twitch’s features as well as a bunch of game-specific support like Fortnite and PUBG.”

Grabbed Vapor, the codename for Amazon’s Steam competitor. Seems to intigrate most of Twitch’s features as well as a bunch of game specific support like fortnite and pubg.

Also includes some Unity code for a game called Vapeworld, which I assume is some sort of VR chat thing. pic.twitter.com/4KeeEOspyQ — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

What this looks like down the line remains to be seen, but it will definitely be interesting to see how they aim to truly compete with Steam if this is true.

An anonymous company source has reportedly told VGC that the leaked data is legitimate, including the source code for the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Internally, Twitch is aware of the breach, the source said, and it’s believed that the data was obtained as recently as Monday.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.