Pokimane debunks ‘adult toy’ YouTube video after Ludwig gets baited

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has officially debunked a YouTube video claiming to show off her ‘adult toy’ after Ludwig was baited into clicking it on stream.

OfflineTV co-founder Pokimane has had a few on-stream rants recently, including her defending Twitch stans as well as her slamming obsessive fans for asking too many personal questions.

During her November 23 stream, she was scrolling through the popular Livestreamfail subreddit when she came across a clip of Ludwig getting tricked by a YouTube video, claiming to show an adult toy laying on her side table.

Once she realized what the video actually showed, the OTV streamer roasted Ludwig’s reaction and then explained what was actually in the video.

Pokimane debunks ‘adult toy’ video

After realizing Ludwig had been baited by the misleading video, she quickly said: “I can’t believe Lud got click baited like this, I always thought it was only 12-year-olds that got click baited by those videos.”

Out of curiosity, the creator decided to locate and play the video herself to see what was actually being shown in the video. Once she realized what it was, she said: “GUYS! This is a cat hair shredder thing.”

Pokimane then opened up a Google search showing off a cat comb, comparing it to the alleged toy in the video. She added: “Now yall can’t cap me, cause you’re seeing a true side by side.”

Poki continued: “The amount of times that people think the items I have are adult toys is way too high.

“Yall are really going out of your damn way to make these claims. The funniest part about all of it though is how wrong you guys are all the time.”

This isn’t the first time the creator addressed the more personal side of her life. Back in September, she addressed a fan’s question about her sexuality and she even mentioned she’d date a Twitch fan if the situation felt right.

No matter what, though, this situation shows that Pokimane won’t hesitate to debunk anything that’s misleading and involving her.