Pokimane blasts “obsessive” fan questions about her private life

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has called out viewers who continue to enquire about her private life, slamming their questions as “weird, repetitive” and even “obsessive”.

Pokimane has long been one of Twitch’s most popular creators, splitting her time between games and her immensely popular Just Chatting broadcasts. The latter often includes interacting with viewers and answering questions but, sometimes, viewers can cross the line into prying.

Poki has proven in the past that she won’t tolerate viewers being rude – like the time she issued a perfect response to a viewer who called her ‘chubby’.

On November 19, she had to draw a line when viewers continued to ask questions about her personal life and friendship group.

The comments were prompted by one viewer who appears to have made multiple new Twitch accounts simply to ask Pokimane personal questions.

During the stream in question, the viewer continuously enquired as to why Poki does not follow Wendy (better known as Natsumiii) on Twitch.

Poki then opened up her account – started just a couple of weeks ago – and realized that almost all the viewer’s activity has been asking her personal questions about friends.

“You’ve made so many accounts just to ask me the most weird and random questions about my friends,” Poki said. “‘Have you met this person? Why aren’t you following this person? Go do this, Go do that!’… Stop it. And your account is made November 9 because I’ve banned you so many times before. Guys if you see someone behaving this way, please tell them to stop.”

Poki continued: “It’s weird and it’s obnoxious. Like, I love all of my friends dearly but please stop trying to psychoanalyse or micro-manage my friendships or relationships with others. Or asking so many weird, repetitive, obsessive questions. I live my private life off stream.”

Plenty of the 25-year-old’s viewers supported her over the public call-out, drawing attention to a persistent problem that clearly frustrates Poki.