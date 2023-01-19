Pokimane explains why she never addresses dating rumors

Twitch star Pokimane explained to fans why she never addresses dating rumors between herself and other streamers, saying she doesn’t want to stir up even more speculation.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most-followed broadcasters and the site’s most-followed female streamer overall.

Boasting over 9.3 million followers on the platform, Anys’ audience is quite expansive — and also quite curious about their favorite streamer’s personal life.

Throughout her years as a top online entertainer, Pokimane has had to fend off dating rumors left and right. While some viewers theorized that she had a secret boyfriend behind the scenes, others paired her with other prominent broadcasters.

For Pokimane’s part, she’s never publicly opened up about her love life — and she explained why in a tell-all YouTube video on January 19.

Pokimane says she’ll never address dating rumors

In the video, Anys addressed some of her fans’ biggest assumptions about her, which included speaking up on all the ‘dating rumors’ she’s dealt with over the years.

“People have wrongfully assumed that I’ve either dated or been involved with people that I just haven’t,” she began. “Like flat out, I just haven’t. But also, people kind of assume that with every single guy I come into contact with, which is annoying.”

“The reason I never address those things — two parts. One: If you are so adamant about not being involved with someone, my concern was that it’s gonna sound so rude if you’re like, ‘No, I’m definitely not dating this person! Yuck!’ You know? I’m always worried about making the guy feel bad.”

“Two: If I start clarifying certain assumptions involving me and other people, it kind of narrows down who I might see or might not. So, you’ll never know because I will never confirm or deny anything.”

(Topic begins at 12:55)

Well, there you have it. It looks like Pokimane isn’t keen on sharing the deets on her relationship status with fans whatsoever… which might be a hard pill to swallow for those who have been shipping her with Kevin ever since he started appearing on her streams back in 2022.