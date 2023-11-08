Pokimane is launching her own product but no one knows what it is

Twitch star Pokimane teased the “biggest announcement in her career,” saying she’s about to launch her very own product — and fans are freaking out.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed female streamer on Twitch, and one of its most-followed broadcasters, overall.

Boasting over 9 million followers on the purple streaming platform, Pokimane has cemented herself as an icon in the online broadcasting space over the past decade… and now, she’s branching out in a big way.

Article continues after ad

On November 8, 2023, Pokimane revealed that she’s got a major announcement coming up and that she wants to share it with smaller, up-and-coming creators.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch – and now, she’s doing even more by launching her very own product.

Pokimane teases “biggest announcement” in her career with new product launch

Although she’s one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, Poki notably stepped away from broadcasting full-time back in 2022 to focus on other avenues like vlogging, making TikTok content, and focusing on herself.

Now, it looks like the streamer is taking another big leap, saying that she’s launching her very own product in a tweet on November 8.

Article continues after ad

“Biggest announcement of my career next Monday,” she wrote. “And it’s a product launch! I would love to send it to some smaller / up-and-coming creators — who wants to try it?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what Poki’s product could be, but smaller creators are already jumping at the chance of getting to try it out.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Poki has already agreed to send a box to a few streamers who responded to her post.

Article continues after ad

Given Poki’s love of everything skincare and beauty, it’s possible that her new product could be related to those things… but for now, it’s up in the air.

That’s not all; she also confirmed that it has something to do with a QR Code from TwitchCon this year, but no dice on what exactly means just yet.

Until her big reveal on November 13, keep it locked to Dexerto for any more details on this major streamer’s launch.

Article continues after ad