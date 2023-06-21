Pokimane explains why she would never leave Twitch and join Kick

Pokimane has shut down the idea of joining Kick in the future, with the content creator explaining how she doesn’t feel she needs to “compromise” her “morals and ethics” when she is already established and happy with where she is at.

Up-and-coming streaming platform Kick has begun amassing a legion of well-known Twitch and YouTube superstars through groundbreaking deals. Most recently, xQc confirmed that he has joined the platform in a new deal, a landmark contract with the potential to earn $100 million without even having to leave Twitch in full.

In light of this, many other big-name content creators have been discussing whether or not they would jump ship to Kick. And if they were to do so, what kind of price tag would need to be thrown their way in order for them to consider the move?

During a recent stream, Pokimane was asked by her chat if she would consider joining Kick. Poki was quick to begin shaking her head, before simply stating “Nope.” She then elaborated on why she is against making the jump across like so many others.

When one fan asked if she would do it for a $10 million sum, she immediately brushed it off. “And it’s not because I’ve got $10 million,” she said, “It’s just because I am good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money? Something about that is so cringe to me personally.”

Pokimane shuts down the idea of jumping ship to Kick

Pokimane then went on to add, “I understand you know, if you need to make money. For me to do cringe sh*t when I have money, I can’t. Like, ew.”

Similarly, Poki has also explained why she would never want to make an OnlyFans account despite her audience and community constantly pushing her do to so. “I know that’s not the career path for me…It’s just like that. I know I like blue and I know I don’t like green peppers. I don’t like the way that they taste. It’s that simple.”

Time will tell if Pokimane does remain true to her word and avoids the choice to stream on Kick. However, even if she doesn’t, there is still a chance that many other well-known streamers may sign at some point in the near future.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.