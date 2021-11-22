PewDiePie slams Naruto x Fortnite: “Some crossovers should never be done”

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is not a fan of Fortnite’s collaboration with the popular anime series ‘Naruto,’ claiming that some crossovers should never see the light of day.

On November 17, the beloved anime series Naruto made its way to Fortnite. This highly-anticipated collaboration instantly spawned a slew of memes, with many players noting the absurdity of Halo’s Master Chief fighting against Sasuke and Kakashi.

This marks the latest in a series of collaborations Fortnite has done with a number of high-ranking IPs and celebrities, with the likes of the Marvel superheroes and even Ariana Grande being among them.

Advertisement

However, not everyone is a fan of this never ending string of collaborations — PewDiePie chief among them. The YouTuber, who boasts the most subscribers out of any independent creator on the site, voiced his frustrations on the subject in a November 22 video.

PewDiePie slams Fortnite’s collaboration with Naruto

“Fortnite is ruining everything that I love!” he joked. “They took Superman. They took Master Chief. And now, they’ve come for my boy Naruto! Why? Why does this exist? Who asked for this?”

“The thing is, like, alright, Master Chief. Sure, I loved Halo as a kid. Who didn’t? We all did. But at least he had a gun, right? Cut to this,” PewDiePie added before cutting to a video of Naruto blasting an opponent with an AR, making his point plain.

Advertisement

“You know, there’s a lot of pent-up anger here for me, because this has been going on for a while,” he explained. “Sure, I loved Naruto as a kid, but it doesn’t matter now.”

The Swedish influencer went on to slam Fortnite’s collaboration with Balenciaga, saying the game was “s**tposting fashion” and that it “ruined” the high-end fashion brand by charging 555 pounds for a white hoodie with the Fortnite logo.

Of course, most of PewDiePie’s comments were made in a sarcastic manner — but the Swede made sure to note that, should Fortnite ever collab with IKEA, “it’s over.”