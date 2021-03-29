PewDiePie predicts David Dobrik YouTube return while roasting apology videos - Dexerto

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has once again weighed in on the David Dobrik Vlog Squad controversy, joking about his apologies, but believes he will return at some point.

Over the last few weeks, the controversy surrounding David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad has continued to grow and grow. Former members of the YouTube collective slammed Dobrik for making them feel “worthless” in videos, while others said some of the content they made was “traumatizing.”

Additionally, former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, better known as ‘Durte Dom’ was accused of sexual assault, stemming back to a video made in 2018.

Dobrik has apologized twice for the ongoing controversy, but has lost many of his sponsors and over 400,000 YouTube subscribers, as well as plenty more across social media.

Plenty of creators and personalities have already weighed in on the drama, including PewDiePie, who called Dobrik “shady” and “weird” during a Minecraft livestream.

Well, he was streaming again on March 28, and had some more words for Dobrik – including a joke about his apologies. “David Dobrik, I was right, I told you I had a weird feeling about him, look what happened,” Pewds told his viewers, referring back to his “weird” feeling about him.

“He’ll be back, I’m sure he’ll be back but, he did two apology videos, right? One where he tried to brush it off and then he realized it didn’t, and he then he lost all his sponsors, and then he comes out with like a sincere apology and it’s like, damn, it took you two tries huh?” Pewds said, jokingly adding that Dobrik should have asked him for advice over the apologies.

As it stands, Dobrik is still on a social media hiatus, except for Facebook where his content continues to be uploaded. However, Pewds noted that’s probably happening because of a company doing it on his behalf.

It remains to be seen if he’ll return to YouTube or social media anytime soon, but for now, it seems like people are going to have a few jokes at his expense.