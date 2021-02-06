Logo
Entertainment

Ex-Vlog Squad member says working with David Dobrik made him feel “worthless”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:08

by Connor Bennett
BigNik in Sedona with David Dobrik stood in front of a blue wall
Instagram: BigNik/David Dorbik

Share

David Dobrik

YouTuber and former Vlog Squad member Nik ‘BigNik’ Keswani has opened up on his time working with David Dobrik, explaining how the videos and atmosphere drove him to depression. 

David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad is made up of a rotating cast of characters, mainly YouTubers, who he has collaborated with for a few years – even stretching back to Vine in some cases.

With any group, there is turnover as people leave and new creators join. Though, in recent weeks, there has been plenty of ‘tea’ spilled, with some former members lifting the lid on the atmosphere around the vlogs. 

BigNik, who made his name on Vine back in the day, left the Vlog Squad, and revealed that the constant mocking of him drove him into depression and to reconsider what he was doing.

David Dobrik Too
Dobrik’s Vlog Squad is made up of some big YouTubers.

The former Vlog Squad member joined H3H3’s After Dark Podcast #22 to talk about the YouTube collective, with H3H3 asking if he ever felt the same way as Trisha Paytas, who admitted that the videos gave her suicidal thoughts.

“For a long time, I felt worthless being in those videos. I was like, dude, why am I even like here? What’s the point in my existence because I was just treated like this punching bag,” Nik said. “Everyones just joking about me, mocking me, and then the fans in public are doing the same.

“I had a good long look in the mirror and I was like wow, I’m really depressed. I realized right there that followers, fame, money, none of this stuff is worth it if I’m getting to the point where I don’t even want to live.”

Timestamp of 1:13:50

While Big Nik admits it was a negative time for himself, he’s used that time to change around and put a positive spin on things, using it as a growing experience. “Honestly, I’m kind of glad I went through that because it kind of broke the way I viewed success,” he continued.

The former Vlog Squad member explained that he equated success with money, followers, fame but realized, even though he had that stuff, he was “more depressed than ever” but that broke the myth of fame to him, in turn helping him become more mature.

He also noted that he’s spoken to Dobrik about his experiences and the two are on a good footing, but it was the constant sniping and piling on from other members that didn’t help his cause.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan reveals he convinced Spotify to keep JRE podcast on video

Published: 6/Feb/2021 6:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Joe Rogan Elon Musk Join
The Joe Rogan Experience

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has explained how he convinced Spotify to offer a video platform for his podcast, instead of turning it into an audio-only broadcast, by referring to the iconic moment when Elon Musk smoked weed.

Joe Rogan’s podcast has produced many iconic moments in recent years. We’ve seen everything from him defend Kanye West from people who call him crazy to making his desk wider in fear of an energized Mike Tyson.

Still, nothing compares to the time Elon Musk smoked a joint on the podcast. During his first appearance in Episode #1169, it was an unexpected but pleasant surprise to fans.

However, it seems like the iconic moment played an important role in the negotiations with Spotify. In Episode #1607, Joe explained how Spotify originally wanted only to include audio recordings of his podcast. But then he and his manager convinced them to include video by referring to the moment Elon Musk smoked weed.

“They created video because of the conversation we had about this podcast,” he said. “They wanted the podcast to be audio-only. And my manager was like, think about the Elon Musk moment when Elon Musk was smoking weed. That was a viral moment that only happens with video.”

“I remember I was at the airport… and I’m looking at this CNN monitor, and it shows Elon smoking weed on my podcast,” he said. “And I’m like, oh no! I was like, what have I done?”

“But those moments, those crazy viral moments, they don’t exist without video,” he added. “And my manager said that to Spotify, and Spotify was like, you’re right, and then they started working on the video platform.”

The relevant part of the podcast happens between 169:40 and 170:32.

It’s not just the viral moments that happen on the set. It’s also the studio itself. Given Joe Rogan built a new one back in September 2020, he’d want to show it off on camera.

Joe’s podcast became a Spotify exclusive after he signed a multi-million dollar deal. Some fans aren’t convinced it was the right move even though he is adamant that he had a good reason to make the switch.

Either way, they’ll be relieved to know that Spotify listened to Joe’s suggestion in this instance. They can thank Elon Musk for deciding to take a puff from the joint.