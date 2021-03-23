David Dobrik releases second apology video: "I've let a lot of people down" - Dexerto

YouTube star David Dobrik has released a second apology video, addressing the ongoing sexual abuse allegations against Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, and apologizing for his “cowardly” original response released late last week.

“It was cowardly of me to say that I ‘missed the mark’ because it’s fucking gross. I’m sorry,” he said.

The YouTube star revealed he would be “taking a short break” from social media.

“It doesn’t feel right to go back to posting like I have been, and it also doesn’t feel right to go dark, because I love what I do, but it’s important to show that change is possible, and that I’m learning. Maybe even forgiveness is possible,” he said.

Advertisement

“I also want to add that I’m making myself available to anyone that wants to reach out that I’ve hurt in the past. I want to hear and understand. I will also be reaching out to some people on my own, I still have a lot of learning to do.”

Dobrik also apologized for how he reacted to Dom’s allegations.

“I’m sorry that I took Dom’s word for what happened in those certain situations, and that I didn’t believe you,” he said, addressing

“Not only that I didn’t believe you, but I made a joke out of what kind of a person Dom was. I couldn’t wrap my head around a childhood friend of mine doing this to people and actually hurting people and I’m sorry for that. Not only did I discredit you, but I platformed Dom, and I platformed the subject in a negative way where I made jokes about it. I reinforced that kind of behavior.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry. I’ve let a lot of people down.”

This article is being updated…