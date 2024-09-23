Ironmouse in tears as YouTube reinstates VTuber’s channels after copyright strike issues

Popular VTuber Ironmouse was left in tears after YouTube reinstated her channels following issues with copyright strikes.

In early September 2024, Ironmouse’s VOD channel on YouTube was suspended from the platform after receiving several copyright strikes from a third party.

The only way to dispute these claims was to provide personal information to that third party, something that Mouse didn’t want to do as being a VTuber has allowed her to remain anonymous.

On September 20, Ironmouse was shocked yet again after YouTube removed her main channel. She also revealed that she had a legal team working on reversing the bans.

In the early morning of September 23, just days after her main channel was suspended, Ironmouse gleefully shared that her VOD channel was back.

Crying tears of joy, the VOD channel is back! Hopefully, the main channel will be back soon! Thank you all so much for the incredible love and support during this time,” she said.

It wasn’t long after her initial tweet was posted that Ironmouse revealed she was “crying even more” after YouTube revived her main account as well.

“Crying even more now main channel is now back. Thank you all so so much for all the incredible love and support and advice. This has been a very stressful time but I am so happy to be back. I love you guys, thank you!” Ironmouse celebrated.

Fans flocked to the comments on both posts to share their love for the VShojo VTuber, with many congratulating her for getting both of her massive accounts back.

The main channel features over 1.1M subscribers, while her VOD account features just over 100,000.

Now that she’s regained access to the latter, Ironmouse’s editors can start uploading VODs from her ongoing Twitch subathon. The popular VTuber has been live-streaming for 23 days as of writing and has amassed over 183,000 subs on the Amazon-owned platform.