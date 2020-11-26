 AriaSaki explains how Disguised Toast helped her out of a "dark place" - Dexerto
AriaSaki explains how Disguised Toast helped her out of a “dark place”

Published: 26/Nov/2020 16:12

by Alice Hearing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has revealed DisguisedToast helped her when she was “In a very dark place,” in a heartbreaking tweet on his birthday.

Aria is a Twitch streamer and cosplayer known for playing League of Legends. Aria is close friends with Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, a hugely popular Canadian streamer, YouTuber, and Internet personality of OfflineTV.

Aria shocked fans on November 25, tweeting: “A month ago I was in a very dark place and planned to end it all. Toast reached out to me, talked to me till 6 AM to make sure I was ok.

“[Toast] invited me to OTV for healing and ultimately saved ‘AriaSaki’. You have him to thank for me being here today. HBD Toast.”

Fans left an outpouring of support in response to Aria’s tweet. One person said they were astounded by DisguisedToast’s kindness, writing “stop I’m gonna cry this is so cute toast is such a good guy & I’m glad you’re okay aria!”

The tweet itself has gone viral, amassing more than 170,000 likes and attracting the attention of several other influencers all expressing their concern and expressing their thanks to DisguisedToast.

Fellow streamer Renniesaurus responded, writing “Aria, I’m so glad that Toast was able to help you… I’m happy to have been able to meet you and call me your friend.”

Thankfully, it seems that Aria is now happier, and Disguised Toast has a new level of respect from his fans.

Scarra and Toast explain why OfflineTV won’t last much longer

Published: 26/Nov/2020 19:47

by Alan Bernal
The OfflineTV collective is an enormous brand revolving around Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki, Michael Reeves, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, and William ‘Scarra’ Li – but the founder explained why he doesn’t see the group lasting much longer.

Scarra established OfflineTV in 2017 alongside his then-manager Chris Chan. While there’s been plenty of changes to the house’s residents since its inception, the content creators have steadily built up the general platform to thrive across YouTube and Twitch.

But all good things come to an end, and this isn’t lost on Scarra. Every year the OfflineTV founder wonders if it’s going to be the last for the content house.

While there’s been no animosity or signs that would point to impending doom within the group, Scarra and Toast are realistic about the idea of living with your friends as time goes on.

Even if OfflineTV dies, don’t expect the content between the creators to slow down.

“All good things come to an end,” Scarra said during a late-night Twitch stream. “Every year I’m always happy if it lasts one more year.”

Looking to the future, Toast doesn’t see how the group of friends will be able to house every one’s personal ambitions as life goes on.

“We can’t have a house that each of us have wives, husbands, our kids and our pets living in once place,” Toast said, immediately following up with the obvious progression of the ‘OfflineTV house.’ “Maybe like a street. I’m down for street, or like a neighborhood.”

Scarra put OfflineTV’s shelf life at two to three more years, but both content creators recognized that the actual brand’s existence will have very little consequence on their individual success. So it’s not entirely needed, even now.

Across Twitch and YouTube (Facebook Gaming for Toast), every single member easily has millions of followers to support them in their own goals. If OfflineTV were to truly go offline, each individual community would be more than equipped to keep themselves afloat.

With so many young streamers or content creators eventually growing up, living arrangements and even the things they broadcast will eventually take a new shape throughout different phases of life.

With that said, a product of that change could one day result in OfflineTV permanently turning off and that’s not a bad thing, according to Scarra.