AriaSaki explains how Disguised Toast helped her out of a "dark place" - Dexerto

Twitch streamer AriaSaki has revealed DisguisedToast helped her when she was “In a very dark place,” in a heartbreaking tweet on his birthday.

Aria is a Twitch streamer and cosplayer known for playing League of Legends. Aria is close friends with Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, a hugely popular Canadian streamer, YouTuber, and Internet personality of OfflineTV.

Aria shocked fans on November 25, tweeting: “A month ago I was in a very dark place and planned to end it all. Toast reached out to me, talked to me till 6 AM to make sure I was ok.

“[Toast] invited me to OTV for healing and ultimately saved ‘AriaSaki’. You have him to thank for me being here today. HBD Toast.”

Fans left an outpouring of support in response to Aria’s tweet. One person said they were astounded by DisguisedToast’s kindness, writing “stop I’m gonna cry this is so cute toast is such a good guy & I’m glad you’re okay aria!”

The tweet itself has gone viral, amassing more than 170,000 likes and attracting the attention of several other influencers all expressing their concern and expressing their thanks to DisguisedToast.

Fellow streamer Renniesaurus responded, writing “Aria, I’m so glad that Toast was able to help you… I’m happy to have been able to meet you and call me your friend.”

Thankfully, it seems that Aria is now happier, and Disguised Toast has a new level of respect from his fans.