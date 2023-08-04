Dream announces live tour in United States: Dates, tickets, more

Minecraft star Dream has announced that he’s going on tour across the United States. Here’s everything we know about the tour thus far, including where to buy tickets, dates, and more.

Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft creators in the scene — but he’s more than a YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

The faceless creator — who recently put his mask back on after revealing his face in a super-viral moment last year — has also stepped his toes into the music industry, releasing his latest song ‘Everest’ on July 28.

Now, it looks like Dream is taking his talents to the big stage, announcing his live tour on August 4. Here’s everything we know so far.

Dream’s 2023 Tour, seemingly called ‘Whoever Wants to Hear,’ will take place across the United States throughout the month of September.

September 14: House of Blues, Orlando, FL

September 17: Howard Theater, Washington, DC

September 19: Webster Hall, New York, NY

September 23: Emo's Austin, Austin, TX

September 26: The Fonda Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Where to buy tickets for Dream 2023 Tour

Fans can purchase tickets for Dream’s tour at the event’s official website, which we’ve linked here.

Dream’s 2023 tour is described by the official website as a “completely unique and never-before-seen live concert and immersive event,” which will feature “surprise guests and exclusive content.” According to Dream’s tweet, he will be performing his music.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about the tour at the time of writing, but we will make sure to update this page with more information as it comes out.

YouTube: Colin and Samir Dream is a prominent content creator who uses a mask to cover his face.

This marks a major moment for Dream after the creator put his mask back on in June, in a move that left much of his fanbase confused.

In the weeks since, Dream has made public appearances with his mask on, and even deleted all his other content that showed his face, although photos of his face are now back up on his Instagram account. It’s unclear if his tour will see him take off his mask or not.

This latest announcement also follows other big news for the star, who claimed he was undergoing “major surgery” just after releasing his newest song in July.