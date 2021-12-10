Ninja lands new role in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania cast

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has taken his career another step — by being cast in the new Hotel Transylvania, his first animated movie.

In 2017, Blevins’ popularity exploded on Twitch when he started playing Fortnite. Since then, he’s secured his own skin in the game as well as various business contracts with Redbull, Adidas, and more.

On August 13, 2021, Blevins made his movie debut in Ryan Reynold’s action-comedy “Free Guy,” where he cameoed as himself.

Now, he’s taking his acting career to the next step as Ninja has announced his voice-over role in the animated movie: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Ninja announces part in Hotel Transylvania

Following up his movie debut on Free Guy, Blevins will play a character named Party Monster in the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania films.

This will be his first time doing a voice-acted role in a movie, and the creator will be acting alongside mainstream celebrities like; Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan Michael-Key, and more.

Tyler made his announcement on Twitter, where he posted an animated video showcasing his character. The clip also contained a sneak peek of Blevin’s voice-acting prowess.

How to watch Ninja in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

You will be able to watch Ninja perform his voiceover role starting on January 14, 2022, when Hotel Transylvania: Transformania releases on Amazon Prime Video.

Since Ninja gained popularity during the Fortnite popularity boom in 2017, the creator has managed to do things others could only dream of.

He was among the first creators to secure major brand partnerships like Red Bull and Adidas, and many streamers like NICKMERCS praise Blevins for opening the gates for other creators to grow. Tyler was also one of the first to stream on Twitch with a mainstream celebrity when he played Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott.