MrBeast says he’s pushing himself to get weekly videos out despite “dying mentally”

YouTube star MrBeast has said he’s “dying mentally” as he continues to push himself to film daily to get out weekly videos.

With close to 180 million subscribers, it’s more than fair to say MrBeast is the king of YouTube — even holding the title for the single most-subscribed independent creator on the platform. It’s no wonder he’s achieved such success either, with him certainly putting in the man-hours to reach the top.

From breaking record after record, the 25-year-old has gone to some extreme lengths in the name of content, ranging from being stranded on a raft in the middle of the ocean for seven days to surviving 50 hours at the bottom of the world in Antarctica.

On the other hand, some videos are much less extreme in some sense, with him spending millions to give back to his community and those in need, and other times casually crashing a train into a giant pit.

However, the grind is certainly taking its toll on the YouTube star, with him saying he’s “dying mentally” as he continues to push himself.

MrBeast opens up on mental health as he continues to “push himself”

In a tweet on August 26, MrBeast opened up on his mental health struggles. To be able to upload weekly later this year, the YouTube star has been shooting videos every single day, and will need to keep it up for the rest of the year.

“In order to upload weekly videos later this year I’ve been filming every single day (and only have a couple days off filming between now and end of year) and I’m dying mentally,” MrBeast wrote.

“I hope you guys love these videos when they go up, I’m pushing myself to the max to get them done,” he said, adding the sobbing emoji.

The YouTuber received waves of support from his community, with many urging him to take a break if he needs it, while others assured him they’ll love the videos no matter what.

“Take care of yourself first. Your mental well-being should always be priority,” one wrote. “Oh you know we gone love them fam! but.. definitely don’t forget to take care of yourself,” said another.

Recently, MrBeast set the record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in its first 24 hours for three uploads in a row.